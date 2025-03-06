MAFS Australia's Lauren claims producers 'set her up' in Jamie couples retreat argument

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall claims producers 'set her up' at the couples retreat. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren Hall has made some pretty big claims after her fight with Jamie Marinos.

If you're watching Married at First Sight Australia from Australia then the final night of the couples retreat has just aired and the general consensus from viewers has been that Lauren is in the wrong.

However, for UK viewers, you will have met Lauren and Jamie but the couples retreat hasn't happened yet so be warned there are spoilers ahead!

Sat among all of the couples on the final night of the retreat, Jamie and Lauren erupted into an argument that split the cast in two and left Jamie in tears.

Lauren was slammed by her cast mates for calling Jamie and Awhina names like "boganic" which, for any fellow non-Aussies, means someone is acting like a 'bogan', someone who is unsophisticated. It's akin to the British term 'chav'.

Lauren and Clint during the argument with Jamie and Dave. Picture: Nine

But in a statement given to the So Dramatic! podcast, Lauren has claimed the edit purposefully made her look bad and she even accused producers of setting her up.

She said: "Jamie continued to make my need for space from the group about her. She was constantly badgering me, yelling, controlling and accusing me of things that were not true.

"I apologised for calling her and Awhina names at the retreat when the group was sitting together in the circle on the last night but that wasn’t shown. She was aggressive and none of that was shown either."

Jamie had a big row with Lauren during the couple's retreat. Picture: Nine

Lauren went on to say: "Veronica had told Clint and me that the girls' night attack on me was planned by Jamie and Alex, the executive producer.

"Girls night kicked off with them accusing me of making Clint sleep on the couch for his snoring when he voluntarily chose to sleep on the couch, despite me telling him he didn’t need to. The girls were yelling at me. Telling me I was a liar about that."

She then said the girls had blamed her for Clint's decision to sneak away from the show. However, in conversation with the Daily Mail Australia, Clint revealed he wanted to leave from the first dinner party and had encouraged Lauren to leave without addressing the rest of the cast.

"When we wanted to leave I was like, 'we're just gonna leave' and Lauren's like, 'no let's be respectful to the others and actually say goodbye'," he admitted.

Lauren continued: "So I was fed up with them within a minute of girls' night. Carina and Rhi told me that it was all planned and they knew it was going to be like that and they said that the girls approach was aggressive and an attack."

Circling back to calling Jamie and Awhina names, Lauren insisted she started calling them names in retaliation, she said: "They’ve called me many names. They’ve called me a b---- and snob.

"Jamie called a f----ing b---- on multiple occasions because I wanted space from them as well as a lot of other things, I agree the name calling was bad but I did apologise to them for calling them names.

"I said I wasn’t proud of calling them names but I didn’t appreciate them accusing me of lying and I was lashing out at that and I was sorry for calling them names. But [the episode] didn't show that."

