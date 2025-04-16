Where is Lauren Hall now after leaving MAFS Australia?

Where is MAFS Australia' Lauren Hall now? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Where is Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren Hall now that the show is over?

Married at First Sight Australia bride Lauren Hall had one of the more unusual starts to her time on the dating experiment when her marriage to then-husband Eliot Donovan fell apart after just two days.

Fortunately for Lauren she managed to bag a second shot at love when the experts matched her up with backup groom Clint Rice, meaning she could give the experiment one final go.

But while she got a lucky second chance, any hope of romance quickly disappeared between the pair while Lauren's relationship with other participants on the show took a dive too.

So now that she’s officially left the experiment for good after calling it quits with Clint, where is Lauren Hall now she’s left MAFS Australia?

Where is MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall now? Picture: Nine

Where is MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall now?

Lauren gained herself a rep as one of the most controversial brides this year with her straight-talking, no-filter approach towards the experiment and other participants.

Lauren and Clint called it quits from MAFS after a dramatic end to their stay during the couple’s retreat, with the couple both leaving the trip early. At the next commitment ceremony they both wrote leave but suggested they were open to exploring their potential connection outside of the show.

However, things clearly never materialised between Lauren and Clint, as the former MAFS groom is now engaged to another bride from the show, Jacqui.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Clint said that Lauren had a tough time on the show following her early split from Eliot and he insisted he had no hard feelings towards her.

Clint Rice married Lauren Hall in MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

The ex-pro golfer said Lauren was a “good person” who just didn’t feel comfortable within the parameters of the experiment.

Since the show finished filming, Lauren has seemingly taken a step back from the show as she hasn’t offered up her Instagram account to the show nor did she make an appearance at the reunion.

While it’s not totally clear if Lauren has fired up a connection with anyone else since leaving the show, she has been spotted out and about in Sydney with friends, according to reports.

Lauren hasn’t directly addressed why she was absent from the MAFS Australia reunion, but Clint previously offered some insight on the subject.

Speaking to Yahoo, Clint said that Lauren was originally planning to go to the reunion but then “decided not to”.

He told the outlet: “We hadn’t spoken for a long time and then literally, when our wedding went to air, she checked in to see how I was going and what I thought was going to happen. There were a few messages and a couple of calls around that, and that’s been it.”

Since leaving the show Lauren hasn't addressed her time on MAFS much and seems content working on her gifting business Mayfair Lane Gifts.

What has Lauren said about MAFS Australia?

After the scenes of her calling her cast mates "boganic" aired, Lauren did give a statement to the So Dramatic! podcast, where she claimed the edit purposefully made her look bad and she even accused producers of setting her up.

"Jamie continued to make my need for space from the group about her. She was constantly badgering me, yelling, controlling and accusing me of things that were not true.

"I apologised for calling her and Awhina names at the retreat when the group was sitting together in the circle on the last night but that wasn’t shown. She was aggressive and none of that was shown either," Lauren claimed.

