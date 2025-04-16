Where is Lauren Hall now after leaving MAFS Australia?

16 April 2025, 17:40

Where is MAFS Australia' Lauren Hall now?
Where is MAFS Australia' Lauren Hall now? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Where is Married at First Sight Australia's Lauren Hall now that the show is over?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia bride Lauren Hall had one of the more unusual starts to her time on the dating experiment when her marriage to then-husband Eliot Donovan fell apart after just two days.

Fortunately for Lauren she managed to bag a second shot at love when the experts matched her up with backup groom Clint Rice, meaning she could give the experiment one final go.

But while she got a lucky second chance, any hope of romance quickly disappeared between the pair while Lauren's relationship with other participants on the show took a dive too.

So now that she’s officially left the experiment for good after calling it quits with Clint, where is Lauren Hall now she’s left MAFS Australia?

Where is MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall now?
Where is MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall now? Picture: Nine

Where is MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall now?

Lauren gained herself a rep as one of the most controversial brides this year with her straight-talking, no-filter approach towards the experiment and other participants.

Lauren and Clint called it quits from MAFS after a dramatic end to their stay during the couple’s retreat, with the couple both leaving the trip early. At the next commitment ceremony they both wrote leave but suggested they were open to exploring their potential connection outside of the show.

However, things clearly never materialised between Lauren and Clint, as the former MAFS groom is now engaged to another bride from the show, Jacqui.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Clint said that Lauren had a tough time on the show following her early split from Eliot and he insisted he had no hard feelings towards her.

Clint Rice married Lauren Hall in MAFS Australia 2025
Clint Rice married Lauren Hall in MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

The ex-pro golfer said Lauren was a “good person” who just didn’t feel comfortable within the parameters of the experiment.

Since the show finished filming, Lauren has seemingly taken a step back from the show as she hasn’t offered up her Instagram account to the show nor did she make an appearance at the reunion.

While it’s not totally clear if Lauren has fired up a connection with anyone else since leaving the show, she has been spotted out and about in Sydney with friends, according to reports.

Lauren hasn’t directly addressed why she was absent from the MAFS Australia reunion, but Clint previously offered some insight on the subject.

Speaking to Yahoo, Clint said that Lauren was originally planning to go to the reunion but then “decided not to”.

He told the outlet: “We hadn’t spoken for a long time and then literally, when our wedding went to air, she checked in to see how I was going and what I thought was going to happen. There were a few messages and a couple of calls around that, and that’s been it.”

Since leaving the show Lauren hasn't addressed her time on MAFS much and seems content working on her gifting business Mayfair Lane Gifts.

What has Lauren said about MAFS Australia?

After the scenes of her calling her cast mates "boganic" aired, Lauren did give a statement to the So Dramatic! podcast, where she claimed the edit purposefully made her look bad and she even accused producers of setting her up.

"Jamie continued to make my need for space from the group about her. She was constantly badgering me, yelling, controlling and accusing me of things that were not true.

"I apologised for calling her and Awhina names at the retreat when the group was sitting together in the circle on the last night but that wasn’t shown. She was aggressive and none of that was shown either," Lauren claimed.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Dave has revealed the reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his feelings towards Jamie changed

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica have responded to cheating accusations from Partner Swap Week

Did Dave and Veronica cheat on MAFS Australia? Their response to cheating allegations

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia Awhina's twin sister Cleo breaks silence after Carina's brutal comment

MAFS Australia's Awhina's twin sister Cleo breaks silence after Carina's brutal comment

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?

What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

Hot On Capital

Chappell Roan deletes social media after “ruthless” online criticism

Chappell Roan deletes social media after “ruthless” online criticism

Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares heartbreaking statement sixth months after his death

Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares heartbreaking tribute on the sixth month anniversary of his death
https://cadmus.musicradio.com/#/content/b258a5ad-8bc9-41cc-824f-d51686fa2680

Love Island bosses ‘in talks’ to cast first-ever transgender contestant

Love Island

CBB's JoJo Siwa admits secret message to Chris Hughes was about sexuality and gender

CBB's JoJo Siwa reveals secret message to Chris Hughes was about sexuality and gender

Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit

Where is Tiffany Smith now? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after lawsuit

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens in the games

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here’s what happens in the games

Why is Ellie mad at Joel in The Last of Us season 2? How Joel's lie affects their relationship

Why is Ellie mad at Joel in The Last of Us season 2? Joel's lie explained

Is Ellie gay in The Last of Us? Her sexuality in the video game explained

Is Ellie gay in The Last of Us? Her sexuality in the video game explained

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

The Last of Us bosses never considered recasting Ellie once

The Last Of Us bosses explain why recasting Bella Ramsey's Ellie was never an option

Fans 'figure out' the secret message JoJo wrote on Chris' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

What did JoJo write on Chris' hand? Celebrity Big Brother fans 'figure out' secret message

Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers

Chris Hughes' brother addresses JoJo and Chris romance claims from CBB viewers

Ellen Pompeo explains why she will never leave Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo explains why she will never leave Grey's Anatomy

Black Mirror released two different versions of Bête Noire to gaslight viewers

Black Mirror secretly dropped two different Bête Noire episodes to mess with viewers

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Does Joel die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens to him in the game

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Black Mirror fans call Common People the "most f---ed up" episode ever

Black Mirror fans call Common People the "most f---ed up" episode ever

Minecraft director Jared Hess defends viral Chicken Jockey cinema trend

Minecraft director defends 'disruptive' fan behaviour after cinemas 'ban' teens

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed.

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Aimee Lou Wood calls out SNL for White Lotus parody sketch that made fun of her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood gets rare SNL apology following "mean" teeth skit

Will Mickey Rourke still get paid his Celebrity Big Brother fee?

Will Mickey Rourke still get paid his Celebrity Big Brother fee?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia fans can't get over how different Lauren Hall looks in an old resurfaced photo.

MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photo from before show

Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.

MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

MAFS Australia's Jamie confirms status of relationship with Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave are no longer speaking following shock split

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement

MAFS Australia's Ryan's sarcastic reaction to Clint and Jacqui's engagement