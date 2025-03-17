MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim became the first couple to leave the experiment.

Episode 9 of Married at First Sight Australia 2025 marked the couples' first commitment ceremony. During a sit down with the experts, the likes of Jake and Ash, Rhi and Jeff and of course Katie and Tim were given the choice to 'stay' or 'leave' the experiment.

While Jake and Ash were forced to stay another week because Ash wrote 'stay' even though Jake wrote 'leave', that was not the same for Katie and Tim who both chose to leave meaning they were able to part ways for good.

Since leaving Tim has experienced an onslaught of backlash for his behaviour on the show and as a result has refused to do any press for MAFS Australia. On the other hand, CEO Katie seems to be thriving.

In an interview with A Current Affair Australia, she said she is "more than OK" now.

Katie and Tim had a heated dinner party. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the Australia news show, Katie said: "I am more than OK. I was strong before, frustrated during, and even better now.

"I really want to focus on finding stability, building the foundation, and filling up my self-love cup again and I’ll explore that possibility later."

When it came to discussing her now ex-husband Tim, Katie she "feels sorry for the guy". "I hope he learns and I hope he heals, and I hope he can be better for the next woman, man, who enters his life,” she said.

Why did Katie leave MAFS Australia?

While Katie was happy with her match on their wedding day, Tim was quick to kick off with producers as he said he hadn't been given what he wanted in a bride, despite insisting he had no particular 'type' when it came to women.

During their honeymoon Tim told Katie he usually goes for “short, petite, blonde or brunette" women. When they returned from the honeymoon he refused to stay in an apartment with Katie which sealed the deal on the end of their very short-lived marriage.

Katie and Tim married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Over on her Instagram, Katie said after leaving the show: "I left MAFS at the first commitment ceremony… and I’ve never been more sure of who I am.

"Sometimes life throws challenges at you that test your strength, your worth, and your boundaries. But here’s what I know: the faster you get back up, the harder it is to fall next time.

"Every time I’ve been knocked down, I’ve chosen to stand taller, stronger, and more in love with myself than before."

