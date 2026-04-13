MAFS Australia Juliette planned to "villainise" Joel at fourth Dinner Party in unseen footage

13 April 2026, 19:30

Juliette and Joel pictured at the fourth Dinner Party.
MAFS Australia Juliette planned to "villainise" Joel at fourth Dinner Party in unseen footage. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia has revealed unseen footage of Juliette Chae before her explosive outburst at the fourth Dinner Party.

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The spotlight is on Married At First Sight Australia bride Juliette Chae, as an unseen clip has come to light showing how she allegedly ‘planned’ her Dinner Party attack on Joel Moses.

Heading into the fourth Dinner Party, things weren't great between the pair after a challenging few weeks. However, everything was made worse when Juliette called Joel “performative” and told the group that he said he was "the star of the show".

At the time, both the cast and experts were left speechless by her verbal attack, with many believing it felt unjustified.

But an unseen clip, shown on the brand-new Stan show After The Dinner Party, shows the extent Juliette was willingly to go to bring Joel down - and it’s a hard watch.

Joel and Juliette pictured arguing.
The cast and experts were shocked at Juliette's outburst. Picture: Nine

The unseen footage begins with Juliette arguing with Joel before he walks off. A MAFS producer then checks in on her, where she revealed her plan to “villainise” Joel and “turn this whole group against him" at the upcoming Dinner Party.

She said: "I’m now f------ p----- off. He’s never spoken to a woman in his life before, besides his mother.

"He’s now trying to, like, pin me up into being the villain. Done. I’m gonna f------ villainise him. I’ll turn the whole entire group against him then. I’m like actually p----- off. I’m very, very angry."

After watching the clip together, Joel admitted that what worried him most was her “premeditated” behaviour, describing it as "cold and calculated".

Juliette disagreed with his opinion, claiming she had "no intention" to have a blow-up at the Dinner Party - but it wasn't until she felt "triggered" that everything changed.

Reflecting on her outburst, Juliette admitted she "felt s---" and questioned why she had reacted that way.

Juliette and Joel pictured on After The Dinner Party.
The pair appeared on After The Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

At the Dinner Party, Juliette also attacked Joel for owning a teddy bear, which sparked a full-table debate about masculinity.

Since the tense exchanged has aired on TV, Joel revealed to Daily Mail the plushie holds far greater meaning than what was shown.

He explained that his grandmother bought it for him after he lost his original teddy bear on a family holiday. Joel said: "Ever since then I have been surgically attached to this bear. It's the most sentimental item I own."

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