Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses Married At First Sight Australia wedding day was full of laughter - both good and bad.

Receptionist Juliette wanted a "goofball", who would make her laugh. The experts perfectly matched her with Joel, who admitted he "laughs at everything," including himself.

Their wedding day got off to a good start, as Joel had a big grin when he saw his wife for the first time, and Juliette said: "I can feel the connection. I love how loud he is, he's definitely that classic class clown."

With a promising start on the cards, did they stay together or did they part ways? Here's what we know about Juliette and Joel's relationship.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed

Joel's vows were full of one-liners. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Juliette and Joel are still together or not.

On their wedding day, the intruder couple were joined by a few of the original couples like Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal. After meeting the groom, Gia didn't have a positive impression of him, saying: "I don't even know [the bride] and I feel sorry for her."

Despite their initial connection, as the day progressed, Juliette struggled to deal with his constant jokes. At one point, she questioned his intentions for joining the show and believed he was treating their wedding as a "joke and a theatrical performance".

We don't want to be the bearers of bad news, but looking at their socials, the pair don't follow each other on Instagram - so maybe this is a sign that they've split.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

Read more MAFS news here: