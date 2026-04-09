MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl just hard launched her girlfriend

9 April 2026, 12:45

MAFS Australia's Julia promo image and with girlfriend Sasha.
MAFS Australia's Julia hard launches girlfriend after leaving the show. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia bride Julia Vogl has officially moved on as she hard launches her musician girlfriend.

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An exciting new chapter has begun for Married At First Sight Australia's bride Julia Vogl, who just hard launched her new girlfriend, Sasha Millar, on Instagram following her split from Grayson Mclvor.

Despite the initial connection on their wedding day the pair grew further apart, particularly during Intimacy Week, when Julia couldn't answer whether she saw a future with Grayson or not. Ultimately, Grayson said he felt like she was, "absolutely wasting [his] time".

Things finally boiled over at the third Commitment Ceremony. After failing to form a deeper connection, they decided to leave the experiment.

Having previously spilled about her new romance in a interview, Julia has now made her relationship with Sasha Instagram official with a cute video.

Julia and Grayson pictured at the third commitment ceremony.
Julia and Grayson left the experiment at the third commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram, Julia posted a video of her and Sasha hugging and laughing. She captioned it: "She just gets me… 🤭 #mafs #wordsalad #wlw #stillbi"

Over the video, she wrote: "POV: You meet someone who is fluent in Word Salad."

Many fans gushed about their relationship in the comments. One commented: "You guys are the best ❤️" Someone else commented: "Yeahhhh the girllllssss❤️"

Even former MAFS bride Jamie Marinos shared her support, commenting: "Love!"

On the 'MAFS Unleashed' podcast, Julia shared she first met Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Sasha when she tagged along to her housemate’s singing lesson, where she felt a "spark" with her.

Despite their connection, Julia admitted it was a "slow process" between them, as it took her "quite a while" to come out of the experiment.

Julia and Sasha pictured cuddling.
Julia hard-launched her new girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Julia made MAFS history as she was the first bisexual bride to have walked down the aisle unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman - having previously been in serious relationships with both.

Although her sexuality wasn't an issue for Grayson, when they left the experiment at the third Commitment Ceremony he alleged that Julia would've preferred to have been matched with a woman﻿, which she denied.

Julia admitted to experts they simply, "don't speak the same language".

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