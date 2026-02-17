MAFS Australia's Julia's age, job, sexuality and everything we know

Meet MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl? Here's everything you need to know including her age, sexuality and who she married on the show.

Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl has made history as the show’s first openly bisexual bride, who was unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman.

Having date both sexes, Julia said she craves the intimate connection of someone "honest and real" who she can settle down with. That's why the experts matched her with Grayson, who has many of the characteristics she looked for.

Viewers are in for a treat, as insiders claimed she's "articulate" and has a knack for making people spill their secrets without even realising it. So, as we follow along Julia's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about her...

Julia is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl?

The MAFS bride is 35 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl from?

She is from the southeast state of Victoria.

What is MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's job?

The former entertainment correspondent now works as a confidence and charisma consultant. She runs workshops for businesses on how to harness their own voice online.

Julia and Grayson had an instant connection. Picture: Nine

Who did Julia marry on MAFS Australia?

Julia married Grayson on the show, and they had a picture-perfect day. The pair both felt an instant 'spark', with Grayson admitting his heart skipped a beat when he saw Julia.

The day went without a hitch, and in the evening, they had a heartfelt chat. Grayson confessed to the cameras: "I am really into Julia, I haven't really felt this way in a long time."

What is MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's Instagram?

You can follow her here: @juliavogl_

