MAFS Australia's Julia & Grayson’s wedding has viewers all saying the same thing

MAFS Australia's Julia & Grayson’s wedding has viewers all saying the same thing. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl wedding to Grayson Mclvor has caught fans attention for a sweet reason.

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Viewers of Married At First Sight Australia are all saying the same thing about Julia Vogl and Grayson Mclvor after their magical wedding.

Having had serious relationships with both men and women, bisexual bride Julia didn't mind which gender she was matched with - a first in MAFS history. The experts paired her with Grayson, who ticked many of her boxes.

Their connection at the altar was instant. Julia confessed to cameras: "He is absolutely divine, so warm, he has this kindness in his eyes." Meanwhile, Grayson admitted his heart 'skipped a beat' when he saw her.

The romance between the newlyweds did not go unnoticed by fans, as they've taken to socials to share their support and admiration for the couple.

Julia and Grayson both felt an instant spark. Picture: Nine

After a positive vow exchange, their chemistry only continued at their reception, where Julia opened up to Grayson about her sexuality. She told him: "I'm 35 so I have dated all kinds of different people, I'm actually bisexual."

Grayson wasn't bothered, saying: "I don't think about it at all, I don't see people for their sexuality. It doesn't bother me whatsoever."

Later in the evening, he gushed to the cameras: "I am really into Julia, I haven't really felt this way in a long time."

The newlyweds ended their perfect day with a heartfelt chat and then shared a kiss, a moment fans have loved.

On Instagram, many fans expressed their love for the couple and their pairing. One commented: "Beautiful couple they are well suited to eachother, best wishes to you both 🩷🩷"

Another penned: "They have what you call chemistry❤️" Someone else said: "Nice to see love with no drama 🥰"

Even MAFS star Lucinda Light shared her admiration for Julia, commenting: "I’m into Julia too. What a babe 😂"

Over on Reddit, one user wrote: "Am I the only one here who is in love with Julia and Grayson? They seem like such genuine, nice people, I love them."

Another wrote: "I actually like Julia and Grayson together."

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