Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

11 February 2026, 07:00

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.
Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

History was made on Married At First Sight Australia when bisexual bride Julia Vogl walked down the aisle unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman.

Having had serious relationships with both men and women, Julia didn't mind who she was matched with; she simply wanted someone emotionally mature. The experts matched her with Grayson McIvor, who possessed many of the characteristics she looked for.

Their connection at the altar was instant, as Julia confessed to cameras: "He is absolutely divine, so warm, he had this kindness in his eyes."

But did their connection fizzle out, or did it deepen throughout the day? Here's what we know about Julia and Grayson's relationship.

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.
Julia and Grayson were matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Julia and Grayson are still together or not.

At the altar, love was in the air, with Grayson admitting his 'heart skipped a beat' when he saw Julia. And the feelings were mutual, as Julia revealed she felt that "spark".

Although Julia was nervous about telling Grayson she was bisexual during the wedding reception, it didn't bother him whatsoever, as he said he doesn't "see people for their sexuality".

They ended the perfect day with a heartfelt chat, in which they realised they were on the exact same page, before sharing a kiss.

Julia and Grayson pictured smiling together.
Julia and Grayson had an instant chemistry. Picture: Nine

Looking at their socials, we're happy to confirm that the MAFS couple do follow each other on Instagram - so hopefully this is a sign they’re still together.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Brook Compton.

MAFS Australia's Brook's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Hot On Capital

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Love Island

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Love Island

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

Lauren Wood reacting to Harrison Solomon entering Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Harrison slammed by ex Lauren for All stars appearance

Love Island

A brand new F1 podcast, Up To Speed, is coming to Global Player

New Formula 1 podcast 'Up To Speed' is coming to Global Player

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts age, what series she was on and more

Love Island

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island

Love Island's Shaq has spoke about Belle's feelings for Scott

Love Island's Shaq reacts to Belle revealing her feelings for Scott

Love Island

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?

Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Love Island

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Love Island

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Love Island

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Duo go public at Super Bowl

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

How much did Bad Bunny get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

More TV & Entertainment News

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 Movie Night

Love Island first look sees Movie Night send the villa into chaos

Love Island

Who dies in Bridgerton? Season 4 part 2 will include a "heart-wrenching" death

Who dies in Bridgerton? Author hints at "heart-wrenching" death in season 4

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

Steven Danyluk's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured at his wedding.

MAFS Australia's Steven's age, job, rock band and more

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay

MAFS Australia's Mel's age, job and everything we know