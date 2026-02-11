Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

History was made on Married At First Sight Australia when bisexual bride Julia Vogl walked down the aisle unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman.

Having had serious relationships with both men and women, Julia didn't mind who she was matched with; she simply wanted someone emotionally mature. The experts matched her with Grayson McIvor, who possessed many of the characteristics she looked for.

Their connection at the altar was instant, as Julia confessed to cameras: "He is absolutely divine, so warm, he had this kindness in his eyes."

But did their connection fizzle out, or did it deepen throughout the day? Here's what we know about Julia and Grayson's relationship.

Julia and Grayson were matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Julia and Grayson are still together or not.

At the altar, love was in the air, with Grayson admitting his 'heart skipped a beat' when he saw Julia. And the feelings were mutual, as Julia revealed she felt that "spark".

Although Julia was nervous about telling Grayson she was bisexual during the wedding reception, it didn't bother him whatsoever, as he said he doesn't "see people for their sexuality".

They ended the perfect day with a heartfelt chat, in which they realised they were on the exact same page, before sharing a kiss.

Julia and Grayson had an instant chemistry. Picture: Nine

Looking at their socials, we're happy to confirm that the MAFS couple do follow each other on Instagram - so hopefully this is a sign they’re still together.

We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

