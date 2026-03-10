MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals new girlfriend. Picture: Nine & Daily Mail

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl moves on with new girlfriend after failed TV marriage to Grayson McIvor.

*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Love is in the air, as Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl has revealed she has a new girlfriend following her split from groom Grayson McIvor.

Julia made MAFS Australia history as the first bisexual bride to walk down the aisle, unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman. Ultimately, she was matched with Grayson, who possessed many of the characteristics she looked for.

Despite both feeling a connection on their wedding day, things eventually fizzled out. At the third commitment ceremony, the pair left the show after failing to connect on a deeper level. Julia admitted they simply, "don't speak the same language".

Julia has now moved on and seems happier than ever with her musician girlfriend, Sasha Millar, having spilled all the details in a new interview.

Sparks were flying for Julia and Grayson on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

In the 'MAFS Unleashed' podcast, Julia was asked whether she is currently in a relationship since the show. She replied: "Yes, I am. I have met someone a couple of months after the experiment."

Julia revealed she met Sasha when she tagged along to her housemate’s singing lesson, saying: "So, I went to have a singing lesson with this woman and I realised pretty quickly that there was just a spark there.

"I stopped getting singing lessons from her as I didn't want her to be my teacher."

Although it had been months since Julia left the show, she admitted it was a "slow process" between the pair, as it took her "quite a while" to come out of the experiment.

Julia's new girlfriend, Sasha, is a Melbourne-based singer and songwriter who also offers music coaching services.

Sasha is a Melbourne-based singer and songwriter. Picture: Instagram

A source close to Julia provided a further insight into their relationship. They said: “Julia and Sasha share a relationship that feels safe, warm and easy. There’s a natural sense of comfort between them and their connection is honest, supportive, and loving."

The source also claimed their relationship “isn’t something that can be compared” to the one that she shared with Grayson on MAFS, as with Sasha there's a "natural ease".

Since leaving the show, Grayson has admitted he is still single but is "open" to love and hope he finds it "sometime soon".

