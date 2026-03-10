MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals girlfriend after split from Grayson

10 March 2026, 16:04

MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson together and pictured on a podcast.
MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl's reveals new girlfriend. Picture: Nine & Daily Mail

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl moves on with new girlfriend after failed TV marriage to Grayson McIvor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*This article includes Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers*

Love is in the air, as Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl has revealed she has a new girlfriend following her split from groom Grayson McIvor.

Julia made MAFS Australia history as the first bisexual bride to walk down the aisle, unsure whether the experts would match her with a man or a woman. Ultimately, she was matched with Grayson, who possessed many of the characteristics she looked for.

Despite both feeling a connection on their wedding day, things eventually fizzled out. At the third commitment ceremony, the pair left the show after failing to connect on a deeper level. Julia admitted they simply, "don't speak the same language".

Julia has now moved on and seems happier than ever with her musician girlfriend, Sasha Millar, having spilled all the details in a new interview.

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.
Sparks were flying for Julia and Grayson on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

In the 'MAFS Unleashed' podcast, Julia was asked whether she is currently in a relationship since the show. She replied: "Yes, I am. I have met someone a couple of months after the experiment."

Julia revealed she met Sasha when she tagged along to her housemate’s singing lesson, saying: "So, I went to have a singing lesson with this woman and I realised pretty quickly that there was just a spark there.

"I stopped getting singing lessons from her as I didn't want her to be my teacher."

Although it had been months since Julia left the show, she admitted it was a "slow process" between the pair, as it took her "quite a while" to come out of the experiment.

Julia's new girlfriend, Sasha, is a Melbourne-based singer and songwriter who also offers music coaching services.

Sasha pictured posing.
Sasha is a Melbourne-based singer and songwriter. Picture: Instagram

A source close to Julia provided a further insight into their relationship. They said: “Julia and Sasha share a relationship that feels safe, warm and easy. There’s a natural sense of comfort between them and their connection is honest, supportive, and loving."

The source also claimed their relationship “isn’t something that can be compared” to the one that she shared with Grayson on MAFS, as with Sasha there's a "natural ease".

Since leaving the show, Grayson has admitted he is still single but is "open" to love and hope he finds it "sometime soon".

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Sam Stanton promo image and pictured at dinner party.

MAFS Australia's Sam's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

MAFS Chris and Brook on their wedding day and Brook with her fiancé.

MAFS Chris reacts to Brook's baby announcement and engagement news

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 delivers fresh episodes every week

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2026 on?

Meet MAFS Australia's Luke Fourniotis

MAFS Australia's Luke's age, job, dad and everything we know

MAFS Australia 2026's Scott McCristal's promo image and pictured posing in car.

MAFS Australia's Scott's age, job, reality TV past and more

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Hot On Capital

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Disney's live-action Tangled casts Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Princess Andre pictured in Capital studios and pictured posing.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon pictured on their MAFS wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed.

I'm A Celeb All Stars 2026 line up revealed

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester release time—here's when it comes out on Netflix

Here's exactly what time Harry Styles One Night In Manchester comes out on Netflix

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island's Millie and Zac pictured during Capital interview and posing together.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie and Zac reveal their future living plans together

Love Island

Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

Harry Styles reveals who Fox is in his 'Dance No More' lyrics

Harry Styles pictured at a event and performing.

Harry Styles explains "vulnerable" meaning behind his 'Paint By Numbers' lyrics

Harry Styles Pop lyrics meaning and who Katie is explained

Who is Katie in Harry Styles' 'Pop' lyrics? The spicy meaning explained

Harry Styles posing and promo image for Netflix.

Harry Styles explains true meaning behind his 'Are You Listening Yet?' lyrics

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained

Harry Styles reveals who Carla is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Harry Styles reveals who Carla actually is in his 'Carla's Song' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

Harry Styles explains real meaning behind his 'Season 2 Weight Loss' lyrics

More TV & Entertainment News

Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran outside villa and a selfie together.

Are Love Island All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran still together?

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Stephanie Marshall promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from book

Bridgerton showrunner confirms Eloise's season will be 'different' from the book

Love Island's Lucinda addresses whether she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island's Lucinda says she was bullied on All Stars

Love Island

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Ryan Murphy's Love Story slammed by JFK Jr's nephew Jack Schlossberg

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

MAFS UK's Peggy pictured posing and a screenshot from her pregnancy announcement.

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more