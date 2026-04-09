MAFS Australia's Joel shares heartfelt story behind his teddy bear after dinner party debate

9 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Joel at a dinner party and with his teddy bear.
MAFS Australia's Joel reveals the story behind his teddy bear. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Juliette was less than impressed when she found out her husband Joel still sleeps with his teddy bear.

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Who would have expected that Joel Moses teddy bear, Teddy, would become such a major topic of conversation on Married At First Sight Australia.

Entering the fourth Dinner Party, tensions were already high between Joel and wife Juliette Chae, but things only worsened when Juliette confided in bride Gia Scott about her husband's teddy bear.

This sparked an entire table debate about a masculinity at the dinner table. Danny Hewitt stood up for Joel, saying: "I don't think it's fair to attack someone's manhood because he has a teddy."

Since the chaotic moment aired, Joel has revealed the plushie holds far greater meaning than what was shown on the show.

Juliette and Joel pictured with his teddy bear.
Juliette wasn't very excited to first meet Joel's teddy bear. Picture: Nine

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Joel said: "I've had Teddy for 31 years. He is like a child to me, and I am not embarrassed to admit my connection to this blue, fluffy, cute bear."

He shared that the sentimental item dates back to a childhood family holiday when he was left "crying and hysterical" after he lost his original teddy bear.

However, his grandmother immediately stepped in to comfort him and sorted the situation. He said: "My grandmother, who I was so close to, like the angel she was, scooted off instantly to the nearest shopping centre to buy me a new teddy.

"Ever since then I have been surgically attached to this bear. It's the most sentimental item I own."

Despite everyone else's opinions, Joel is taking it all in his stride, as he's just celebrated the launch of his very own merch line inspired by his famous teddy bear.

Joel pictured posing with his teddy on his t-shirt.
Joel is laughing his own merch line inspired by his teddy. Picture: Instagram

Juliette first learned about Joel's teddy bear during their wedding day when his mother's revealed he still sleeps with it during her speech.

That evening, Juliette officially met Teddy - and her first impressions wasn't the best. She told cameras: "Tonight, it's just been, like the longest day of my life.

"And after all of my discomfort with today and the speeches, now I'm third-wheeling with a teddy bear."

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