MAFS Australia's Joel responds to mother's 'humilitating' wedding speech

MAFS Australia's Joel "confront" his mother over humiliating wedding speech. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses reflected on his mother's wedding speech after she called him a "gluttonous pig".

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Look, we've all had a parent or family member embarrass us during an important event. However, Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses mother, Sharon, took it to another level with her humiliating wedding speech, which he recently confronted her about.

Alarms bells first started ringing for wife Juliette Chae during Joel's wedding vows. He told her: "My mother says I'm perfect, but I most certainly disagree. I've actually got many flaws - carpet, tiles, wood, you name it, baby."

Although she saw the funny side, things took an interesting turn when it came to Joel's mother reception speech. After congratulating the newlyweds, she mentioned how Joel was a baby who didn't want to sleep or eat, but as he got older "﻿turned into a gluttonous pig".

Then it got worse...she went on to tell the guests that he still sleeps with a teddy bear and often lays on her lap for back scratches. In light of her comments, Joel has now taken to social media to jokingly call his mother out.

Joel's mum did a speech at the reception. Picture: Nine

Joel recently posted a Instagram video featuring his mother, which made a joke of her wedding speech. He captioned it: "The internet absolutely cooked my mum for this on MAFS... so I had to confront her 💀🥵 #MAFS #mafsaustralia"

At the beginning of the video, there's a clip of her speech, with the text: "Imagine your mum embarrassing you THIS bad infront of millions of people 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️"

It then cuts to a split screen of Joel and his mother getting a pedicure, with his foot being massaged. He goes on to say: "Way better than a back scratch, way better."

Then his mum added: "No more back scratches."

The MAFS groom then joked his mother was sacked as the "Chief Back Scratcher" since he now had a masseuse, which she was "happy" about, having waited ages to be sacked.

Juliette was worried her wedding had become a joke. Picture: Nine

In a recent interview on Today's Australia, Joel compared the crowd's response to his mother's speech to being like a "funeral".

He said: "Not even Ricky Gervais could get a laugh out of them. They were a terrible crowd. The worst crowd ever."

Although Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal were one of the MAFS couples in attendance for Joel and Juliette's special day, he claimed they needed to "lighten up" and should have enjoyed the day.

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