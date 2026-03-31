MAFS Australia’s Joel sends fans into frenzy after bizarre club performance

MAFS Australia fans lose it over Joel's bizarre club appearance. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses has performed his viral drumming video for a live audience.

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Just when you thought Married At First Sight Australia couldn’t get any wilder, fans are losing it online over intruder groom Joel Moses's bizarre club appearance.

During the experiment, a 2024 YouTube video of Joel drumming with adults toys instead of drumsticks was sent to his wife, Juliette Chae, by one of her friends. When confronted with the video, Joel claimed it was just some “harmless humour” and a “bit of fun".

However, Juliette didn't see the funny side. She told producers that she was “embarrassed” and “icked out” by Joel’s attempt at humour.

Despite her opinions, he has remained unbothered. So much so that he recently performed with adult toys again in front of a packed club, with Steven Danyluk and his mum in attendance. Yes, that’s correct, his mum.

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Juliette confronted Joel about the video. Picture: Nine

Joshua Fox, best known as the Australian podcast host for 'MAFS Funny', attended Joel's club appearance and gave his followers a lowdown of how the event unfolded in an Instagram video.

Joshua initially joked that the event was on "high alert", before filming "Do Not Admit" posters of Juliette being taped to the of outside the building.

After a few events, Joel ended the night performing the song 'Stacy's Mom' on a drum set using adult toys instead of sticks, much to the delight of a screaming crowd.

Then when the camera panned over, Joel's mum was seen clapping and cheering along with the crowd.

If the club appearance couldn't get even more bizarre, fellow groom Steve was also seen looking on proudly and filming Joel's performance.

Joel's mum cheered him on during his performance. Picture: Instagram

Just like his performance, the comments online were going wild and surprisingly, most of them were positive. One commented: "A bit quirky is the understatement of the year.... LOL, He's the STAR 🌟 OF THE SHOW!!!! 😂."

Another wrote: "This is the best thing to come from MAFS ever 😂."

Over on TikTok, the love for Joel only continued. Someone wrote: "You have the absolute best personality, please don’t ever dull that down for anyone!"

Even, Joel himself commented, thanking everyone for the support and writing: "Hope everyone enjoyed seeing DILLY JOEL at the C--k ‘n’ Roll show 😂😂😂"

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