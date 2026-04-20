MAFS Australia's Joel exposes shocking text Juliette sent after leaving show

20 April 2026, 20:30

MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette.
MAFS Australia's Joel reveals shocking text from Juliette after leaving show. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

MAFS Australia's Joel Moses has exposed the shocking text message his ex-wife Juliette Chae sent him after they exited the show.

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The fifth Commitment Ceremony marked the end of Joel Moses and Juliette Chae’s rocky marriage on Married At First Sight Australia.

The intruder couple had endured a challenging few weeks after failing to connect on their wedding day. But things reached a boiling point at the fourth Dinner Party, when Juliette called Joel “performative” and verbally attacked him.

Despite making positive progress at the Couple's Retreat, it seemed it wasn’t enough to save their marriage, with Juliette walking out and branding Joel “a dog and a pig” at the fifth Commitment Ceremony.

But less than a few days after making their MAFS exit, Joel revealed the shocking text messages Juliette sent him and she didn’t hold back in her opinion of him.

Joel and Juliette pictured hugging at the Couple's Retreat.
Joel and Juliette seemed better at the Couple's Retreat. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Chattr, Joel explained that he messaged Juliette to check in after they left the show but her response was brutal. He said: “The day after we left the show, she sent me this vile, abusive message blaming me for everything."

At the beginning of the text, Juliette claimed Gia Fleur told her once she walked out of the Commitment Ceremony, Joel was "f-----g vile" about her threw her under the bus.

Juliette also claimed that Joel "loved" knowing her plan to expose Bec Zacharia at the Commitment Ceremony with the screenshots about Alissa Fay and David Momoh until he realised she would be the "martyr".

But it was further down in the message, Juliette personally attacked Joel, saying: "I think you should take a good, hard look at yourself. You made me feel so vulnerable, and after we were intimate you turned on me the next day.

"I hope you know that no woman will ever subject herself to this type of torture that you've put me through."

She continued: "You were raised by such an amazing woman, I hopelessly expected more."

Joel and Juliette pictured at the fifth Commitment Ceremony.
Joel and Juliette left at the fifth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Once Joel received those hurtful text messages from Juliette he blocked her, saying: “In real life, now she’s blocked, and she does not have any access to me, and she will never have any access to me."

He added: “Read and block! Read, screenshot, block, goodbye forever. I’m not going to respond to her, she doesn’t deserve a f-----g word out of me."

Joel also clarified that the pair never had sex, despite her wording in the text message.

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