MAFS Australia's Joel shares shocking unaired moments of honeymoon with Juliette

8 April 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette wedding day and a screenshot of Joel's TikTok.
MAFS Australia's Joel shares behind the scenes of his and Julliette's honeymoon. Picture: Nine & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses had a secret dummy phone during his honeymoon with Juliette Chae.

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Curious about what really happened on Joel Moses and Juliette Chae's Married At First Sight Australia honeymoon? Well, Joel not only had a secret dummy phone on the trip, he's now posted a TikTok documenting the behind the scenes moments of their time together.

The couple's wedding day wasn't quite the fairytale bride Juliette had imagined, as she struggled to deal with Joel's constant jokes. During his vows, he said: "My mother says I'm perfect, but I most certainly disagree. I've actually got many flaws - carpet, tiles, wood."

Things went from bad to worse when Joel's mum, Sharon, gave a speech at the reception. She told the guests that Joel still sleeps with a teddy bear and often lays on her lap for back scratches, which left Juliette worried her wedding was just a joke.

With tensions already high between the pair before the honeymoon, Joel has now given fans an insider look at his side of how their romantic getaway really played out.

Juliette pictured looking shocked.
Juliette was shocked by Joel's mum reception speech. Picture: Nine

Joel has posted a TikTok showing a series of images detailing the highs and lows - mostly lows - of their honeymoon. He captioned it: "You only saw 5% of our honeymoon… A lot didn’t make the edit 😅 MAFS honeymoon reality vs. what aired on TV."

The photos started on "J&J Honeymoon Day 2", and showed a zoomed in image of Juliette during an interview. He wrote: "Spying on Juliette's voxie from the 26th floor with 70x optical zoom. It was on this night it all went t--- up and Juliette turned cold & rejecting towards me."

That night, Joel was left alone after Juliette rejected his invitation for a date. When a friend later texted his dummy phone for an update, he told him Juliette was very cold.

The intruder groom said that things were so bad on day three that production sent him to the beach for some "alone time". Things didn't improve in the evening, as Juliette allegedly "stormed off set multiple times".

He also claimed she blamed him for her "poor sleep" every night, despite Joel sleeping on the sofa for the last two nights.

Images from Joel's TikTok.
Joel documented his honeymoon on a dummy phone. Picture: TikTok

It appears that Joel saw the funny side of it all. When one fan commented: "This was a wild read. What a shame this was your experience. You’re a refreshing sort of person Joel - never stop being yourself!"

Joel replied: "Had a great experience ngl 😂😂😂😂"

When another wrote: "trust Joel to give us the inside tea 😭 the dummy phone is actually so smart"

He responded: "Genius 😂"

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