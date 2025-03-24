MAFS Australia's Teejay and Jamie's secret dating history explained

24 March 2025, 19:30

The bombshell confession MAFS Australia's Jamie made at Beth and Teejay's wedding
The bombshell confession MAFS Australia's Jamie made at Beth and Teejay's wedding. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Jamie's revelation wasn't aired during the episode, but here's what she said at Beth and Teejay's wedding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia has already seen couples like Ash and Jake, Tim and Katie, and Lauren and Eliot leave the experiment in the early weeks but now, at this stage of the experiment (according to the UK viewing schedule), the experts are introducing 'intruder couples'.

Among these couples are Lauren and Eliot, returning to the show for a second shot at marriage at first sight with new partners. But one fresh couple is Beth and Teejay.

For these intruder weddings, there is a bit of a twist as the rest of the cast are guests at the wedding.

And since filming has ended, it's been revealed that Jamie - who married Dave - made a revealing comment at Beth and Teejay's reception that left the cast speechless but it didn't make it to the final cut.

Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding
Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Someone at the wedding, who has remained unnamed, told the Daily Mail Australia that Jamie revealed she had been intimate with Teejay before. They said: "We were all sitting at the main table, enjoying the wedding, and then Jamie just walked over and said, 'I slept with TJ.'

"The entire room froze. It was like a grenade had gone off - nobody could believe what they were hearing."

Another guest said: "I just sat there like, 'What?!' She said it so casually, and we were all thinking, 'Why would she drop that bombshell at the wedding, of all places?' The whole atmosphere changed instantly."

Beth had no prior knowledge of Teejay and Jamie's history and an insider said: "This is going to blow up, and it's definitely going to cause problems for them."

Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding
Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

Did Jamie from MAFS Australia date Teejay?

Jamie has confirmed she did know Teejay when she was "17 in Adelaide" but at the time of being asked she didn't add any further information as she said: "Teejay hasn't entered (the experiment), so I can't comment."

However, since this, Teejay has opened up a little bit more about their past and seemingly confirmed that they used to date. He told the Daily Mail Australia: "Jamie and I have actually known each other for quite a long time, about 10 or 11 years.

"The dating pool's very small in Adelaide, so yeah, we've been good friends."

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar.

MAFS Australia fans figure out where they’ve seen Sierah before

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

Robert De Niro and Debra Messing almost starred together in Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro stunned as Debra Messing reveals Meet the Parents audition

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia?

Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

