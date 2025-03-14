MAFS Australia’s Jake ‘seriously worried’ about career after controversial photo ranking comments

14 March 2025, 12:18

MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career.
MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jake has said he was 'seriously worried' about his career after facing backlash from his photo ranking challenge on MAFS Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia fans were left totally bewildered when they watched groom Jake Luik during the photo ranking challenge with his wife Ashleigh Ackerman.

The challenge is set out by show experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla where the contestants receive a photo of their fellow casemates and have to rank their attractiveness.

But Jake left his wife feeling pretty uncomfortable after he made some controversial comments about the other brides on the show.

“I'll just try to be as honest and truthful as possible here,” Jake told his wife before carrying out the task.

Jake responded to backlash over his controversial comments on MAFS Australia.
Jake responded to backlash over his controversial comments on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

He ranked Jacqui last because she has “crazy eyes” and then claimed Sierah had an “intimidating” look and face that screams “I could stab you in your sleep”.

But the most controversial of his comments were about bride Awhina, as he said: “Not gonna sound like... not racist or nothing, but I do like Caucasian people mainly, mostly.”

Until this point, the couple had been fairly smooth sailing in their experiment journey, but when Jake finished the task by placing his wife in the middle of the group, Ashleigh couldn't take it anymore.

She said in a piece to camera: “How dare you say these unhinged things about these gorgeous women? It can be honest without being hurtful and nasty.”

Initially, Jake defended his comments as “just a joke” but then erupted into anger, as he told his wife: “That really p***ed me off. I'm not a naturally vicious person and you're making it out to me like I am. I don't need that s***.” He then stormed out of the apartment.

Jake and Ashleigh on MAFS Australia.
Jake and Ashleigh on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sure enough, Jake’s comments about the other brides led to a fiery storm of backlash online.

One wrote: “I have never seen someone undo so much goodwill and reputation as quickly as Jake has just done. Awful own-goal (after own-goal).”

Following the controversy, Jake issued a response, insisting that only part of what really happened was shown and that it was edited to make him look worse.

The PE teacher from Western Australia said that the fallout from his comments left him “seriously worried” about his future because he thought he was going to lose his job.

Jake claimed that the “production crew weren't happy with anything [he] was saying” during the task so he was made to “spend 30 seconds on each girl and be more detailed”.

“So I just said something stupid. My mouth works faster than my brain sometimes," he told the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I know I shouldn't have said it, and I apologised immediately at the commitment ceremony. But they made it look like I took my time and didn't want to say sorry.”

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Where is MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap

All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Did MAFS Australia's Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand?

Did Jacqui from MAFS Australia really win Miss New Zealand?

Adrian responded to domestic violence allegations that resurfaced during the show's production.

MAFS Australia's Adrian responds to domestic violence allegations

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Hot On Capital

Justin Bieber says he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in surprising statement

Justin Bieber admits he feels "unworthy" and a "fraud" in shock statement

Selena Gomez 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics meaning explained

The spicy meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'Sunset Blvd' lyrics explained

Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

Jade explains true story behind 'FUFN' lyrics and meaning

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained

What are Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's children: names, ages and adorable pictures

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance
The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained.

Why is Louis Tomlinson linked to Zara McDermott? The dating rumours explained

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

Where is MAFS Australia's Katie now she's left the show?

Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a baby girl

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their first baby

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia Eden Harper shares DM sent by Tim after wedding to Katie

MAFS Australia’s Eden Harper reveals Tim sent her DM while filming honeymoon

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years

Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina rumours

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina dating rumours

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Jacqui shared a shocking video of MAFS Australia backstage.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui exposes shocking truth behind filming dinner party scenes

Did Lauren Hall from MAFS used to date Jono McCullough?

Did MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall date Jono McCullough from season 11?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show

MAFS Australia's Tim 'refusing to do interviews' after backlash to Katie comments