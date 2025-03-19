MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

19 March 2025, 10:43 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 13:01

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.
MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show. Picture: TikTok/Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui has accused Ryan of being ‘physically threatening’ and ‘intimidating’ towards her while on MAFS Australia.

Jacqui Burfoot had a pretty tumultuous journey on the Married at First Sight Australia experiment when she was paired up with groom Ryan Donnelly.

The couple certainly both faced obstacles throughout their MAFS journey, but despite these hurdles, they managed to establish enough of a connection to give their relationship a go.

But since leaving the show, Jacqui has made a bunch of allegations not only against the show's producers and production company, but also Ryan who she confirmed she has split from.

Jacqui has alleged that Ryan was 'physically intimidating' and 'threatening' on MAFS Australia.
Jacqui has alleged that Ryan was 'physically intimidating' and 'threatening' on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

In one new bombshell claim she has alleged that Ryan was ‘physically threatening’ and ‘intimidating’ towards her when they were on the show together.

Speaking on TikTok, Jacqui was asked by a fan: “What is the most disturbing thing Ryan did?”

In her response, the MAFS bride alleged: “The thing that scared me most was, if you think back to week two with the shoes on the bed incident, after I got my diary cam out, my little mobile phone, and filmed him, with the shoes on the bed for like the 10th time because he wouldn’t stop putting his shoes on the bed.

"He physically threatened me and intimated me and I ran out of the room sh-- scared.”

She also claimed that there was “a lot of other really scary incidences” between them, one of which was allegedly after final vows when she was left "so scared [she] almost called the police.”

Jacqui's allegations come not long after she also recently revealed that she had filed a police report against Ryan for alleged revenge porn. Posting on Instagram, she said: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to.

“I encourage anyone to disengage with this content as nobody deserves to go through this. Thank you to all the lovely humans reporting him. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

While Jacqui hasn’t opened up about the specifics of the content, she alleged that he had shared ‘explicit screenshots’ on his Instagram.

Ryan has not yet responded to any of the specific allegations against him, however he addressing the end of his relationship with Jacqui he told Daily Mail Australia: "From the moment [our wedding] episode concluded, Jacqui began her rogue crusade."

He continued: "Through constant public posting on an alternate Instagram account, she has made serious defamatory content against myself, my close friends, other MAFS participants and production company Endemol Shine.

"I've been accused of being an abuser. Jacqui claiming she was 'trapped' in a literal abusive relationship during filming between August and November last year.

"She has aggressively pushed this scenario onto every viewer of her content. All of which in its entirety, are horrific lies, slander and in breach of Australian defamation laws."

Endemol Shine Australia did not respond to a request for comment.

Latest Married At First Sight News

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation
A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff's relationship status confirmed in adorable new video

MAFS Australia's Tim accused of using a fake name on the show

Why MAFS Australia's Tim used fake name on the show

MAFS Australia’s Tim has faced further backlash from the parents of his former students.

MAFS Australia's Tim faces further backlash as his former students' parents speak out

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Hot On Capital

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island's Mimii responds to fresh Ayo dating rumours

Love Island

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping reveals heartbreaking way Haymitch became a tribute

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute

Who is the killer in Adolescence? Did Jamie Kill Katie?

Who is the killer in Netflix's Adolescence? Did Jamie kill the girl?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? Here's how they shot episode 2's drone scene

Is Adolescence filmed in one take? How episode 2's drone shot was filmed

The real life inspiration behind Netflix's Adolescence

Is Netflix's Adolescence a true story? Tragic real life inspiration revealed

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read a Save Me translation

Adolescence's Stephen Graham became emotional

Adolescence's Stephen Graham tears up recalling his dad's reaction to landing major job

Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick

Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick
Adolescence episode 3 yawn scene was not included in script

Adolescence star reveals genius episode 3 'improvised' moment that wasn't in script

Netflix's Adolescence's finale includes devastating hidden detail

Netflix's Adolescence includes devastating hidden detail in final song

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's the ending explained.

Is Jamie guilty in Adolescence? Here's what happens at the end

Chappell Roan says there's "a lot of gay country artists" who won't come out due to stigma

Chappell Roan says there's "a lot of gay country artists" who won't come out due to stigma

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song in her 2025 shows revealed

The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained.

Is Louis Tomlinson dating Zara McDermott? The rumours explained

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown has said she'd love to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown ‘so excited’ for Britney Spears biopic she’s rumoured to star in

Rachel Zegler's performance as Snow White praised by critics

Rachel Zegler praised by critics in early Snow White live-action reviews

Love Island's Gabby Allen opened up about scoliosis

Love Island's Gabby Allen reveals how horrific health battle led to cosmetic surgery

Love Island

Jacqui has claimed she has filed a police report against Ryan.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui reveals she has filed police report against Ryan

Maura Higgins reportedly 'deeply regrets' Danny Jones kiss

Maura Higgins reportedly 'deeply regrets' Danny Jones kiss

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui responds after fans accuse her of ‘fake crying’

MAFS Australia's Jake said the backlash over his photo ranking comments left him worried about his career.

MAFS Australia’s Jake ‘seriously worried’ about career after controversial photo ranking comments

Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Where is MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap

All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?