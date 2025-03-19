MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show. Picture: TikTok/Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui has accused Ryan of being ‘physically threatening’ and ‘intimidating’ towards her while on MAFS Australia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacqui Burfoot had a pretty tumultuous journey on the Married at First Sight Australia experiment when she was paired up with groom Ryan Donnelly.

The couple certainly both faced obstacles throughout their MAFS journey, but despite these hurdles, they managed to establish enough of a connection to give their relationship a go.

But since leaving the show, Jacqui has made a bunch of allegations not only against the show's producers and production company, but also Ryan who she confirmed she has split from.

Jacqui has alleged that Ryan was 'physically intimidating' and 'threatening' on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

In one new bombshell claim she has alleged that Ryan was ‘physically threatening’ and ‘intimidating’ towards her when they were on the show together.

Speaking on TikTok, Jacqui was asked by a fan: “What is the most disturbing thing Ryan did?”

In her response, the MAFS bride alleged: “The thing that scared me most was, if you think back to week two with the shoes on the bed incident, after I got my diary cam out, my little mobile phone, and filmed him, with the shoes on the bed for like the 10th time because he wouldn’t stop putting his shoes on the bed.

"He physically threatened me and intimated me and I ran out of the room sh-- scared.”

She also claimed that there was “a lot of other really scary incidences” between them, one of which was allegedly after final vows when she was left "so scared [she] almost called the police.”

Jacqui's allegations come not long after she also recently revealed that she had filed a police report against Ryan for alleged revenge porn. Posting on Instagram, she said: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to.

“I encourage anyone to disengage with this content as nobody deserves to go through this. Thank you to all the lovely humans reporting him. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

While Jacqui hasn’t opened up about the specifics of the content, she alleged that he had shared ‘explicit screenshots’ on his Instagram.

Ryan has not yet responded to any of the specific allegations against him, however he addressing the end of his relationship with Jacqui he told Daily Mail Australia: "From the moment [our wedding] episode concluded, Jacqui began her rogue crusade."

He continued: "Through constant public posting on an alternate Instagram account, she has made serious defamatory content against myself, my close friends, other MAFS participants and production company Endemol Shine.

"I've been accused of being an abuser. Jacqui claiming she was 'trapped' in a literal abusive relationship during filming between August and November last year.

"She has aggressively pushed this scenario onto every viewer of her content. All of which in its entirety, are horrific lies, slander and in breach of Australian defamation laws."

Endemol Shine Australia did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.