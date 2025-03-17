MAFS Australia’s Jacqui reveals she has filed police report against Ryan

Jacqui has claimed she has filed a police report against Ryan. Picture: Instagram/Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui has filed a police report against her MAFS Australia husband Ryan after accusing him of 'revenge porn'.

Jacqui and Ryan certainly had a rollercoaster of a relationship during their time together on MAFS Australia 2025, but now things have taken a pretty serious turn.

Since leaving the show, Jacqui has made a series of allegations against the show’s production company and even flaunted rules about not revealing spoilers before they air on the show.

Typically, brides and grooms will give the MAFS team control over their Instagram when the show is airing for promo reasons, but unhappy with her treatment on the experiment, Jacqui set up a new account to voice her grievances.

While many of these complaints have been about her alleged treatment during the show and how she has been edited, she’s now made a more serious allegation about her husband Ryan.

Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Jacqui previously confirmed that she and her MAFS husband Ryan had split since filming the show.

Posting on her separate Instagram account, Jacqui claimed that her now ex-husband Ryan has ‘resorted’ to revenge porn.

She wrote: “FYI, I filed a police report against Ryan yesterday after sensitive, private, sexual content revenge he has resorted to.

“I encourage anyone to disengage with this content as nobody deserves to go through this. Thank you to all the lovely humans reporting him. He is deleting all comments of people concerned of this nature but it’s a police matter now.”

While Jacqui hasn’t opened up about the specifics of the content, she alleged that he had shared ‘explicit screenshots’ on his Instagram.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui accused Ryan of resorting to 'revenge porn'. Picture: Instagram

Ryan has not yet responded to the allegations and comments on his Instagram posts have since been turned off.

Jacqui also added: “And no, I am not playing victim. I am a victim. There is no shame on me, there is shame on you (Ryan, ESA, Channel 9 and his enablers who are continuing to enable his abuse and give him a platform to do so – like on the Today Show). I don’t know how any decent human being cannot see how wrong his behaviour his.”

Capital has approached Endemol Shine Australia for comment.

