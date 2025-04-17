Is MAFS Australia’s Jacqui pregnant? Here's what she's said about Clint baby speculation

MAFS Australia's Jacqui addressed rumours that she's pregnant after her shock engagement to Clint. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui has responded to pregnancy rumours after she announced her shock engagement to Clint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice arrived at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion with a bombshell as they rocked up together to reveal they were officially an item.

While the cast were partly shocked because they hadn't seen the match coming, another large part of the surprise was due to how quickly things seemed to be progressing between the new couple, as Jacqui revealed she had already moved in with Clint.

But just when fans thought things couldn't get anymore serious between the pair, earlier this month Clint popped the question to Jacqui at a MAFS viewing party - and she said yes!

Given how far the couple have come in just five months it's not too surprising then that fans have now started to wonder if Jacqui could be pregnant too, and now after mounting speculation, she's finally addressed the rumours head on.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint got engaged in April. Picture: Nine

Is MAFS Australia's Jacqui Burfoot pregnant?

Taking to Instagram, Jacqui directly addressed the pregnancy rumours, as she responded to a fan: “No, we are not expecting and I am not pregnant!

“The media have been inaccurate on a lot and I don't have time to see it all, but they should really fact check on these things when it comes to this because I know it's a sensitive topic for a lot.

"Come to me for the facts about my body, and Clint and I for our relationship news."

While they aren't expecting yet, in a recent interview with Woman’s Day, Jacqui said: “We’ve definitely got marriage and babies on the horizon."

And to add fuel to the pregnancy speculation, the pair even recently shared a video revealing baby names they already have picked out for their future children.

Posting on Instagram, the couple responded to fans asking if they had baby names picked out: “We actually do. I really want to have a baby called Liveily if she’s a girl, and I’ve got Rio, Rio Rice. To be Liveily Rice and Rio Rice.”

So while the pair might not have any baby news just yet, it certainly sounds like something they're hoping for in the not-too-distant future!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.