MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals truth of Jeff text messages after Rhi row

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has shared her text messages with Jeff. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has shared her text messages with Jeff after it caused a huge row between her and Rhi.

Married at First Sight Australia's strongest couple yet, Rhi and Jeff, ended up at the centre of the latest drama due to some text messages Jacqui sent to Jeff behind Rhi's back.

All was revealed during Beth and Teejay's wedding reception when Rhi confronted Jacqui over texting her husband behind her back and the pair descended into a row.

When the episode aired Jacqui was quick to come with receipts and actually exposed her text messages with Jeff to defend herself against backlash.

Rhi said she was "done" with Jacqui after the dinner party. Picture: Nine

In a video posted to her Instagram, Jaqcui shared their text messages, including where she'd asked to speak to Jeff without Rhi present - eek!

But it turns out there was a reason Jaqcui didn't want Rhi to be there. In the texts, Jacqui says: "I am struggling and in need of off camera help on how to navigate a situation I’m in.

"I don’t want to drag you into an uncomfortable situation with production, but if you were open to advice, I’d love to get it. No pressure and no stress either way. But just let me know. Also am aware we are all super busy and stressed too so totally understand if you don’t have the energy right now etc!"

Jeff then replied saying he was happy to chat but asked if she just wanted to talk to him, or him and Rhi.

Jacqui was crying to Ryan after he said he felt "betrayed". Picture: Nine

Jacqui replied: "I think it would be safer to keep it as just you. I know you are pretty switched on, and I basically just want to know how to share my side of the story with the cameras and group without ruining Ryan’s life etc.

"It’s more a man-man thing I think.. as he’s also my priority and we are both f---ed off with the producers for our pairing us together, and his behaviour hasn’t stopped and I am worried about my association with him now.. so I’m pretty much in a stalemate without speaking up and throwing him under the bus and out (which isn’t fair on him either and would be deadly for me too)."

She finished by asking: "Do you think we could do a friendly 1:1 tomorrow? I also don’t want Rhi’s opinion of him to be influenced by my voice as at this stage I’d rather keep it off camera, and he’s genuinely an okay guy. Sorry I know that’s A LOT to ask..I’m genuinely worried about our lives after this show."

Jeff then pushed back asking: "I'm happy to chat right now but should we get Kate the house AP [assistant producer] to be there because of everything that's happened this week. I think that's for the best. She can just sit there and listen and I'll be the one to talk to you."

He followed up saying: "I trust Kate 100%. She's a f---ing legend."

But Jacqui turned down the over revealing she didn't want it to be recorded because it was "partly about production".

Since filming has ended, Jacqui has called herself a whistleblower as she's slammed MAFS Australia and Channel Nine for their treatment of her and other women on the show. She's also claimed to have filed a police report against Ryan.

