MAFS Australia’s Jacqui responds after fans accuse her of ‘fake crying’

14 March 2025, 16:51

Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations.
Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025 responded to 'fake crying' allegations. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui has finally spoken out after allegations of ‘fake crying’ on MAFS Australia 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Married at First Sight Australia bride Jacqui met her husband-to-be Ryan at the altar, it wasn’t long before she revealed to the show’s producers that she already had a number of concerns.

One of these concerns emerged after her husband Ryan failed to offer Jacqui his jacket when she dropped some pretty heavy handed hints that she was cold.

In fact, Jacqui was so upset by the interaction that she broke down in tears, as she insisted: "I can't make someone want to be a man. You know, either he is a man or he's not."

But the bride’s unexpected reaction to the incident raised some fans’ eyebrows and had them suspicious that Jacqui's tears were fake.

Jacqui has spoken out on the fake crying allegations.
Jacqui has spoken out on the fake crying allegations. Picture: Instagram

And the ‘fake crying’ saga didn't end with her wedding ceremony, as Jacqui’s tears became a bit of a recurring feature throughout the show.

Reacting to the bride’s teary breakdowns, one fan wrote: “Does Jacqui fake cry at everything or?”

While another said: “She is the worst fake crier I’ve ever seen! There are literally NEVER ANY TEARS.”

But now, following backlash from fans, Jacqui has responded on social media to the accusations of ‘fake crying’. The 29-year-old claimed that her 'real tears' were often edited out of the clips that made it into the show.

She said on TikTok: “Often if I'm crying, I would have been crying for five minutes, but what they're doing is editing so they have the start of me crying and the end of me crying, but they cut out the actual crying in the middle where tears come out.

"You can see that often I am crying because I end up with mascara on my face and under my eyes, that's just the editing really. They've probably have ten seconds to show me crying so they just take the start and end and not the middle."

And if that wasn’t enough to convince fans, the MAFS bride also said she has her own proof that she really did cry because she started taking her own videos of these teary outbursts while in the experiment.

However, she said she hasn’t yet decided on whether to release these clips because she’s worried they will make her look ‘desperate’.

Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia 2025.
Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Since the dating show started airing Down Under, Jacqui has become an increasingly outspoken figure about her 'negative' experience on MAFS.

Recently, she released a behind the scenes clip of a dinner party episode, in which she alleged that the cast were not allowed to talk or have their phones and were made to sit alone for several hours.

And it doesn’t look like Jacqui is planning to stop sharing these so-called bombshells anytime soon, so keep your eyes peeled for any other updates from us.

