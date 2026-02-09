Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal got married on MAFS Australia 2026, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

No Married At First Sight Australia wedding would be complete without a family member spilling all your secrets on the big day - and for Gia Fleur, that happened when she married Scott McCristal.

Dubbed one of the "wildest" brides in MAFS history - having appeared in music videos for French Montana and being pictured with Hugh Hefner outside the Playboy Mansion - Gia is now ready to settle down. That's why she was matched by the experts with business owner Scott.

Despite a romantic beachside ceremony, things took a turn for the worse at the wedding reception when Gia's uncle let slip to Scott that she has a daughter - something she was waiting to tell him at the right time

So, did Scott make it past her surprise news, or did they call it a day? Here's what we know about Gia and Scott's relationship.

Gia and Scott were matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

As the show is still airing, we can't say for sure if Gia and Scott are still together or not.

The pair appeared to have had an instant connection at their beachside ceremony. However, at the wedding reception, Gia was shocked to learn that her uncle had let slip to Scott that she has a daughter, because she feared it could be a dealbreaker.

But Scott later revealed that he had dated women with kids before and reassured her that he was open to being a stepfather.

Gia and Scott connected on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

During their honeymoon, Gia and Scott revealed that they were closer than ever as they became intimate for the first time. Gia said: "It felt right, it just happened. I ﻿don't want to be here in this beautiful place and not fully enjoy it. I think it brought us closer, for sure."

At their first dinner party, Gia was happy to share with everyone that they had been intimate and went on to ask if the others had as well, which received a mixed reaction from the couples.

The MAFS couple do follow each other on Instagram, so hopefully this is a sign they’re still together. We'll update this page throughout the season with updates on their relationship status.

