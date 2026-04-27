MAFS Australia's Gia claims real reason Scott marriage broke down was never aired

MAFS Australia's Gia shares Scott was given a "good edit”. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Gia Fleur has claimed that Scott McCristal was given a “good edit” on the show and came across differently in real life.

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*Married at First Sight Australia series 13 spoilers ahead*

Let's be real, Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal have taken every opportunity to remind everyone how strong they are. However, things haven’t looked so rosy for the Married at First Sight Australia couple after an eventful Feedback Week.

Feedback Week was supposed to help the couples grow, but Gia wouldn't participate. She refused to complete a task with Danny Hewitt and ripped up the anonymous letter from Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov.

Tensions finally reached boiling point when Gia and Scott decided to leave the experiment, which they documented the moment in a diary cam footage. However, in nature reality TV style, they made their united return just in time for the next Commitment Ceremony.

As we watch their relationship unfold, Gia has claimed that husband Scott was given a “good edit” on the show and has come across differently to what she remembers.

The couples issues were highlighted during Feedback Week. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the 2Day FM Breakfast radio show, Gia claimed Scott was given “good edit” which she found to be surprising as he was "barely" on the show.

The MAFS bride insisted: “When we weren’t filming, I’d be like, ‘Let’s hang out. Let’s do this. Let’s go to dinner!’ And all he wanted to do was work – work on content, working on a new business launch, all this kind of stuff.”

Gia then argued that her husband wasn't “serious” about the relationship at that point on MAFS, despite him leaving the experiment with her during Feedback Week.

She shared: “I mean, he’s been on reality TV before. He was boasting about going on another show straight after this. So we know why Scott’s there. I was very serious. I have a kid. I wanted someone to be a dad. And he just took me for a ride.”

Although Scott has appeared on three different reality shows before, it should be noted that Gia has also made her own attempt at fame, having tried to launch a rap career before.

Gia and Scott left during Feedback Week. Picture: Nine

During the experiment, Gia discovered photos of Scott's ex-girlfriend, which appeared in a 2020 memory notification on his phone.

Although Scott eventually deleted the pictures, Gia has since claimed he texted his ex-girlfriend during their honeymoon, but this wasn’t shown on TV.

She shared: “I’m watching it going, ‘Well, hang on, where was this moment and this moment and this moment and this moment?’ I’m like, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ It’s frustrating.”

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