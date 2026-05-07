MAFS Australia's Gia reveals 'real reason' she lied about flying home to see her daughter

7 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party
MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur has addressed being caught in a lie during the final Dinner Party.

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After a dramatic final week, Married at First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal made sure to get the final word in on his relationship with Gia Fleur at the last Dinner Party.

The final Dinner Party saw Scott read out a letter he prepared for Gia. It included all the reasons he was finally calling time on their marriage and a lot of it was to do with the Final Task.

He also revealed in the speech that after their row over the Final Task, Gia had said she was going home to her daughter but he found out she was still in Sydney "drinking in a bar". Confirming his revelation, fellow cast member Bec Zachariah mouthed to Gia: "Who told him?"

Now, Gia has addressed Scott's claim and revealed why she lied about going home to see her daughter.

Gia arriving to the final Dinner Party
Gia arriving to the final Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

"You told me you had flown home to Melbourne, in tears, inconsolable but I came to find out that you were still Sydney drinking in a bar," Scott said at the dinner table.

He told the cameras: "Gia was meant to go home to Melbourne when she left me. But it turns out she wasn’t there, she was in Sydney the whole time. I have just been lied to, and using her daughter as emotional manipulation.

"She told me her daughter was upset, crying with her. All of it was a lie. She didn’t fly back to Melbourne. You don’t do that. It’s inexcusable behaviour. I can’t trust this person I was falling in love with."

It turned out to be Filip Gregov who told Scott she wasn't in Melbourne as he'd seen her at their apartment building.

Gia apologised for lying about flying home
Gia apologised for lying about flying home. Picture: Nine

On the show, Gia ran after Scott and claimed her daughter was there in Sydney with her and she lied because she wanted him to chase her. She said: "I’m sorry. I just want you to know that when I was in Sydney, I flew my mum and daughter here.

"They were with me, I have proof of it. I stayed in Sydney because I thought you would chase me, and you didn’t."

After filming, Gia appeared on After The Dinner Party, where she was confronted over her lies. Defending herself, she said: "I don’t know if I can say. But production wanted me to come back for the dinner party to confront Scott. I didn’t want to come back.

"It’s not that they made me but it was the only opportunity for me to see Scott again. I had reached out, called and texted him. But I didn’t know what else to do. So I was like f--- it, I’ll go to the dinner party."

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