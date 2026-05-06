MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match exposes their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match James has exposed their secret phone calls. Picture: Nine / Stan

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia alternative match James has revealed when Gia first got in contact with him after their date.

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After a tumultuous journey, it appears Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal have fallen at the final Married at First Sight Australia hurdle.

It was the Final Task that did it for the couple as Gia flirted away with her alternative match James, while Scott said he felt "sick" at even having a conversation with his.

Scott was later shown Gia during her date with James and it left him heartbroken. During the date, James responded to Gia's advances and offered her his phone number. Co-star Bec Zachariah volunteered to keep safe his number "until she needs it later on".

But it turns out, it wasn't actually that much later when Gia used James' phone number, as he's spoken out about their flirty phone calls while she was still in the experiment.

*This page contains MAFS Australia series 13 spoiler*

MAFS Australia's Gia on her date with James. Picture: Nine

James appeared on the spin-off show After The Dinner Party, with Scott, and revealed phone calls he had with Gia. He provided screenshots of his Instagram DMs with Gia which show the time and date of their calls.

They had multiple phone calls before the final Dinner Party, and therefore before Scott and Gia officially ended things. James said he didn't know that Gia was still in the experiment at that point.

"I didn't know that she was still in a relationship with Scott, that she was still going through the process. I wouldn't have carried on the conversation," he said.

James even shared that Gia had been sending him bikini pictures.

James appeared on After The Dinner Party with Scott, Stella and Filip. Picture: Stan

Gia later appeared on After The Dinner Party too and was grilled over her flirtatious phone calls and texts with James. She said she entertained James because she "liked the attention".

Plus she said she did end up blocking James to focus on Scott but after her and Scott ended she unblocked him because he gave her "good advice".

On why she lied to Scott about how flirtatious her date was with James she said: "I was trying to soften the blow and act like it wasn’t as bad as it was."

However she admitted: "But watching it back, yeah it was pretty bad."

James when on the show and revealed his calls with Gia. Picture: Stan

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