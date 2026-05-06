MAFS Australia viewers divided over Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date

MAFS Australia's Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date has fans divided. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Scott was inconsolable after watching his then-wife Gia on a date with another man.

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A lot of the scenes from Married at First Sight Australia have been dramatic this series, but nothing quite compares to Scott watching Gia's date with James, her alternative match.

Scott and Gia didn't have a smooth sailing journey by any means, but they made it all the way to the final week... only for their relationship to be derailed by the Final Task. During the task the cast were sent for drinks with the other people that the experts had as options to match them with at the start of the experiment.

While Scott said he felt "sick" even having a conversation with his alternative match Laura, Gia wasted no time in flirting with James and even told him she'd be free for him as soon as the experiment ended, just a week later.

When Scott and Gia were reunited, Gia tried to down play how flirty her date was, but Scott was shown the footage anyway.

Scott was given the footage of Gia's date to watch. Picture: Nine

Scott was left to watch the footage alone after Gia stormed out saying she wanted them both to leave the show. His initial reaction to Gia's date was that it was that it was "putrid", saying: "She literally just lied to my face. That is disgusting."

He then realised that the footage was the reason she wanted them to leave the experiment. "The truth always comes out about people in the end, no matter what," he said.

The MAFS groom added: "I was about to leave this experiment thinking I was falling in love with this person. I was about to get a massive house for both of us and I was about to pay for her to move all her stuff up to the Gold Coast. I was about to give my whole life to her and her daughter."

After letting out his frustrations, he started to sob: "I'm f------ torn apart. I just got f-----. I just got f-----﻿ for three months. I just got f-----. She just used me."

Gia had tried to persuade Scott to leave the show. Picture: Nine

"She used my money, she used my life and she f----- me... I am completely heartbroken," he went on.

With tears in his eyes, he looked at the producers and continued, saying: "She just ruined me. This happens to me with everyone – they just use me. They use me.

"I give people so much and they just use me because they know I'm too easy to win [over]. I'm never going to let this happen again."

Scott was in tears after watching the footage back. Picture: Nine

Viewers have had a mixed reaction to Scott's distraught outburst. Many have shared their sympathy but others have been more harsh in saying it was a overreaction and he should have seen it coming.

Under a clip of the episode shared to TikTok, one viewer said: "Hate seeing Scott hurt but nice to see a man express difficult emotions in a pretty healthy way on tv .. bit of a palate cleanser after Tyson."

Another wrote: "Someone give this man a hug."

A third said: "I literally cried watching this, my heart is sore for Scott."

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