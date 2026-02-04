MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

Meet MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 bride.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckle in Married At First Sight Australia fans, because among the 18 new hopeless romantics hoping to find the love of their life is bride Gia Fleur, who has already been dubbed one of the "wildest" brides in MAFS history.

Having lived quite the life - appearing in music videos for French Montana and being pictured with Hugh Hefner outside the Playboy Mansion - Gia is ready to settle down again following her divorce.

However, her new husband, Scott McCristal, should be prepared to "keep up" with her, as she isn't "easy" and always likes to get her way.

Guaranteed to raise a few eyebrows among viewers, here's everything else you need to know about the bride as she settles into newlywed life with Scott.

Read more: How to watch MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK

Gia is on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur?

The MAFS bride is 35 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur from?

Gia is from Victoria, a state located in Melbourne.

What is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur's job?

She works as a disability support worker.

Gia and Scott were matched by the experts. Picture: Channel 9

Who did Gia marry on MAFS Australia?

Gia married Scott in a romantic beachside ceremony. As she walked down the aisle in a white mini dress, a gust of wind exposed the bride-to-be’s garter and underwear, with caused her to swear about the incident.

Despite the awkward start, the pair shared an instant chemistry, which only seemed to deepen as their special day progressed.

Does MAFS Australia's Gia have children?

Yes, she has one daughter and was previously married to the father of her child.

At the wedding reception, Gia was shocked to learn that her uncle had let slip to Scott that she has a daughter, as she feared it could be a dealbreaker and wanted to find the right time to tell him herself.

However, Scott revealed he had dated women with kids before and is open to being a stepfather.

Gia doesn't share much of her daughter on social media, but she does have one photo of them together with the caption: "Tanning buddy 👯"

MAFS Australia's Gia and her daughter tanning. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur's TikTok and Instagram?

You can find Gia on TikTok here: @giafleurrr

Gia's Instagram handle is here: @giafleurrr

Read more MAFS news here: