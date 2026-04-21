MAFS Australia's Gia explosive diary cam reveals the real reason she refused date with Danny

21 April 2026, 20:15

MAFS Australia's Gia and Danny pictured during Feedback Week.
MAFS Australia's Gia explosive diary cam reveals the real reason she refused date with Danny. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur has revealed the reason she wouldn't be partnered with Danny Hewitt during Feedback Week.

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It's Feedback Week on Married At First Sight Australia, which means it's the perfect opportunity for everyone to share their honest thoughts about each other's relationships.

One of the tasks was for the couples to temporarily swap partners to get advice about their marriages. Gia Fleur's husband, Scott McCristal, was paired with Stella Mickunaite, where she warned him about Gia's need for drama.

Meanwhile, Gia was expected to meet up with Danny Hewitt, but she refused to participate and pulled out last minute, leaving it to the producers to awkwardly break the news to him.

Now in a rogue diary cam filmed during Feedback Week, Gia has revealed the real reason why she wouldn't go on a date with Danny.

Scott and Stella pictured during Feedback Week.
Scott was partnered with Stella for Feedback Week. Picture: Nine

Speaking to the camera in footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Gia said: "It's Feedback Week today, and I got told I have to go on a date with Danny. Why? I don't know what feedback he could give me. I couldn't give it about him.

"And we clearly don't like each other, we argue and he calls me a liar. I don't see why I would have a date with Danny."

She later added: "I refused with my date with Danny, I just had too much anxiety. And I thought, what is the point?"

On the show, Gia and Danny's friendship was anything but smooth. At the second Dinner Party, Gia announced to the group that Danny had allegedly told Gia that she was his "type" on a night out, a claim he still strongly denies.

Although Scott was happy to be partnered with Stella, Gia also wasn't best too pleased. She claimed Stella "flirted with him multiple times" and she felt stressed while waiting for him to come back.

Danny pictured in the restaurant on his own.
Producers told Danny that Gia refused to participate in the task. Picture: Nine

Gia also took aim at MAFS, claiming it was “cooked,” and said she wanted to document the process in the final weeks to show what really happened behind the scenes.

She said: "I think people watch it and think, "Oh my God, she's stirring the pot, she's drama'.

"You don't know behind the scenes how much we get told to do that and how much our love story isn't that important and how much we need to suppress that and just stir s--- basically."

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