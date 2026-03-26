MAFS Australia's Gia and Brook accuse producers of "egging on" their Dinner Party behaviour

MAFS Australia's Brook and Gia at the second Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton have addressed their behaviour during the second Dinner Party.

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Married at First Sight Australia promises to bring the drama - and this year by the second Dinner Party it was already bursting with it! It became so heated that Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton have been forced to apologise for their behaviour.

The drama kicked off when Brook made a grand entrance at the dinner party after she walked out on husband Chris Nield during Intimacy Week. He wasn't sure if she'd come back, but she did and she made quite the entrance. As she arrived she threw her hands in the air and said: "Surprise, b------."

She then wasted no time in coming for Stella Mick, calling her "f---ing dumb" and soon after Gia joined in, telling Stella to 'get back in her kennel'. So much more ensued with Brook coming for Stella's clothes, saying she was wearing "stripper boots" and when Alissa Fay tried to defend Stella, Brook shut her down saying: "Shut up Alissa, you ratchet idiot."

It was a lot... so, now that the scenes have aired, what have Brook and Gia said for themselves? It turns out that they do have regrets but have argued that the production team played a large role in their actions.

Read more: MAFS Australia expert Alessandra reacts after Steve accuses her of wearing an earpiece

Brook arriving to the second MAFS Australia Dinner Party. Picture: Nine

Gia told The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick: "There were a lot of things that went on in production… we were production puppets, and we did what we were told to do, to be honest. We took it up a notch that dinner party and I'm really not proud of my behaviour."

She then claimed that feud with Stella wasn't quite like it appeared on TV. "Multiple times, Stella called me a dog. Those things didn't make the cut, and it looks very one-sided right now," she said.

Meanwhile, Brook told Woman's Day: "Look, I completely cop to my behaviour. There was no excuse for how I behaved. But you have to understand what it's like being in that environment.

"You've got people egging you on, producers egging you on. I was told I wasn't allowed to talk to Stella one-on-one, I could only do it in a group setting."

The MAFS Australia experts were in shock at Brook and Gia's behaviour. Picture: Nine

Brook went on: "On the night of the dinner party, before I walked in, I was in a car for like four hours. I drank two bottles of champagne.

"You get drunk on the drama, we were all feeling it. But I really did come across as a cow. I was a cow. I completely admit it."

Separately, Brook apologised for her behaviour via Instagram stories. She said that it was "worst version" of herself, and admitted that Stella and Alissa were "unfortunately" on the receiving end of that.

She said: "My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry.

"To the other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry."

She went on to say that since the episode was filmed she's had time to "reflect and learn". "This is not a reflection of who I am at my core, and I hope that Australia will one day see this," Brook shared.

Brook's apology. Picture: Instagram @brookcrompton__

While Brook has now owned up to her behaviour, Daily Mail Australia's Senior Showbiz Reporter Ali Daher told 2Day Breakfast with Nath & Emma that Brook tried everything she could to make sure none of it was aired in the episode.

"She did send a cease and desist," he claimed. "She was doing everything she can to have everything from that dinner party wiped out."

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