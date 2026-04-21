MAFS Australia's Gia & Bec caught discussing *those* screenshots before Juliette's dramatic exit

MAFS Australia's Gia & Bec caught discussing *those* screenshots before dramatic Juliette exit. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Unseen footage from Married At First Sight Australia shows how Gia Fleur pre-warned Bec Zacharia about Juliette Chae's screenshot bombshell.

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The plot has thickened, as the drama between Married At First Sight Australia's Gia Fleur, Juliette Chae and Bec Zacharia continues to unfold with Bec's brutal text messages about Alissa Fay and David Momoh being exposed.

At the time, the extended group were unaware of who the messages were about, until Gia shared with Juliette and Chris Robinson they were about Alissa Fay and David Momoh. In one text, Bec said: "The only fake f---- in this place are those two c--- licking Christian influencer wannabe c----."

Juliette later decided to print them off for the Commitment Ceremony in an effort to get back at Bec after an explosive exchange at the Couple’s Retreat.

Although we know Juliette never had the opportunity to fully share the screenshots with the experts or the group, as she ultimately walked out, in a shocking turn of events it's been revealed that Gia actually gave Bec a heads up about what Juliette planned to do.

Juliette planned to expose the screenshots at the fifth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Alissa and David appeared on After The Dinner Party show together, where they were shown a unaired conversation between Gia and Bec in the toilets ahead of the fifth Commitment Ceremony.

Gia whispered to Bec: "I have to tell you. She's bringing the screenshots out."

Bec replied: "For what? Of what?"

Gia immediately replied: "Old convos I sent her from ages ago. I sent her, like, four weeks ago and she's printed them out. I just found out."

When Bec then questioned whether the screenshots were of the messages she had sent about fellow bride Alissa, Gia confirmed that they were. Gia then shushed her and she was doing "something nice" by telling her beforehand.

Alissa and David watched the unseen conversation together. Picture: Stan

Then the camera cut to Gia having a conversation with Juliette minutes after she spoke to Bec in the toilet. She told her that Bec knows about the screenshots but blamed it on "someone in production" telling her.

After a back and forth between the pair, Juliette claimed exposing the screenshots to the group and experts were her "saving grace".

If that wasn't bad enough, another unaired clip was shown of Gia having a conversation with groom Chris twenty minutes later, he had also seen the screenshots. She explicitly told him: "We can't back Juliette up." MESSY!

Following Chris' shocked reaction, Gia doubled down on her opinion and said it was a "losing battle...we need to be careful," as Juliette supposedly planned to leave the experiment anyway.

The pair were shocked watching the unaired conversations. Picture: Stan

Alissa was shocked by Gia's behaviour, saying: "She is the one in the middle of it all and trying to manipulate everyone around her. I cannot."

The pair admitted that they knew Gia was "bad", but were totally unaware of the level of scheming and manipulation that was going on behind the scenes.

Speaking about Gia, David said: "I just didn't know she would go to that extent. Like, fully going to one person and telling a lie and then the other person. She doesn't stop."

He continued: "I think she wanted to avoid any heat, so she tried to use Juliette to capture the heat. And then she wanted to be friends with Bec."

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