How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2025 on for and when does it finish? Here's all you need to know.

Once a year, Married at First Sight Australia reels us back in for another series of dramatic dinner parties, suspicious behaviour and some often unhinged confessions on the commitment ceremony couch.

So far in the 2025 series we’ve already seen tears, inappropriate comments and cheating allegations to name a few.

But everything with a beginning must also have an end, so as hard as it might be, at some point we have to say goodbye to the show for another year.

So with that in mind, exactly how long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it finish for the year?

Adrian and Awhina on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2025 on for?

We certainly get through a lot of content with MAFS Australia as each episode typically lasts from an hour to an hour and a half, with the entire series usually lasting for 30+ episodes.

And this year is no different. While we don’t have an exact figure, the show is on track to be at least 36 episodes.

However, it’s unclear if this figure includes the reunion episodes where we get to check in with the cast about three months after final vows.

Last year, the show had 38 episodes in total which included two reunion episodes at the end to catch fans up on all the gossip that had developed since, and it sure was juicy!

Tim and Katie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

When does Married at First Sight Australia 2025 finish?

As the show started airing Down Under at the end of January, MAFS will actually be wrapping up in Australia at the start of April however it'll be about a month later for UK viewers.

Channel Nine has been cryptic about an exact end date but confirmed in a statement to Elle it would be ‘early April’ which makes sense based on last year’s 10 week running time.

This means for UK watchers MAFS Australia will likely finish sometime at the start of May, so we’ve got a big chunk of drama to enjoy yet.

And thankfully for MAFS fans, even when it is time to bid adieu to the Australian version for the year, we can at least move forward in the knowledge that the UK version shouldn't be too far around the corner!

Ryan and Jacqui on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How many episodes are there in a season of MAFS Australia?

Last year MAFS Australia had 38 episodes, while the year before (2023) had 26 and the year 2022 had 37. Anyone else noticing a pattern?

While we won't know for sure the exact amount of episodes for this season until the show finishes airing in Australia, we can hazard a guess that it'll be between 36 and 38 episodes based on these previous figures.

When is the final episode of MAFS Australia 2025?

Channel four hasn't announced an exact date for when the final episode will air in the UK but we can expect it to be sometime at the start of May.

Last year, the show ran over 10 weeks, which means based on the March 3rd date the show started, the final MAFS episode will likely fall on the week starting 5th May.

