MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

MAFS Australia's Stella breaks silence on pregnancy rumours. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia 2026 couple Filip Gregov and Stella Mickunaite have now addressed rumours that they're expecting a baby.

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Filip Gregov and Stella Mickunaite are arguable the strongest and most legit couple of Married at First Sight Australia 2026, but that doesn't mean they're popping out babies just yet.

Photos shared on TikTok by a Sydney based restaurant sparked rumours that Stella was pregnant. And while you should never speculate on a woman's body, you'd be forgiven if you'd seen the pictures and thought she was expecting as it's now been revealed the photos were edited to give that impression.

The couple, who are also rumoured to be engaged outside of the experiment, have spoken out about the pictures and pregnancy rumours.

Filip and Stella have gone from strength-to-strength on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Chattr, fellow MAFS participant Joel Moses revealed that the pictures were actually taken during filming and argued that they'd be manipulated to look that way. He said: "That photo was taken during filming and she would have a huge bump right now."

Chattr revealed that they ran the image through an AI detecter that concluded that it was 54% fake. "More like 100% fake, AI needs some maintenance," he said.

Meanwhile, Stella has laughed off the rumours about the pregnancy and possible engagement, telling Pedestrian TV: "I’m pregnant, apparently! It’s rumours. It’s all fluff, it’s all noise, and we just keep on focusing on each other."

EDITED IMAGE - MAFS Australia's Filip, Steven and Stella. Picture: TikTok: @camys.chargrillchicken

Talking about the support Stella and Filip have had from fans, she said: "It definitely gives us that extra pep in our step.

"Like any couple, we’re still working through things. But I think actually having that support, it helps us to unite and connect and actually [realise] we have so many beautiful things going on for us. So it’s great support, to be honest."

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