MAFS Australia viewers defend Filip after awkward exchange with Stella’s bridesmaid

16 March 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip wedding day and Filip looking serious.
MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip wedding has fans divided. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia fans have rushed to defend Filip Gregov after an intense fallout with Stella Mick's bridesmaid.

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All the boxes were ticked for intruder couple Stella Mick and Filip Gregov on their Married At First Sight Australia wedding day - however, the same can't be said for Stella's loved ones.

Stella joined the experiment wanting a 'traditional' relationship, where her husband is the "protector and provider" for the family. Experts matched her with Filip, who shares the same opinion.

From connecting on being early risers to having similar family backgrounds, the connection on their wedding day was instant.

However, the mention of Filip's YouTube career, and his later refusal to follow a wedding tradition, raised a few eyebrows among Stella's loved ones, particularly her closest friends.

Stella and Filip pictured at the altar.
Stella and Filip had an instant connection. Picture: Nine

Aside from being a carpenter, Filip also works as an online health coach and a YouTuber. When Filip mentioned his YouTube career in his vows, Stella seemed unfazed.

However, her close friend Joe and bridesmaid Leila picked up on the comment, questioning his motives.

Things only got worse when Filip later declined to take part in a traditional Lithuanian wedding ritual that involved alcohol, explaining that he has been sober for two years. While Stella respected his decision, her bridesmaid did not.

Leila later confronted him about it, telling him: "I'm gonna get straight to the point – are you here for the right reasons?" Filip stood firm and defended himself, even going on to admit he felt like he was being misjudged in the situation.

Despite the back and forth, Stella ultimately appreciated her friends having her back, saying: "I'll definitely take it on because I know they were looking out for me."

Filip and Leila pictured talking to each other.
Stella's bridesmaid confronted Filip at the reception. Picture: Nine

Having watched the fallout between Filip and Leila, many fans have sided with Filip. On Instagram, one commented: "I can’t believe the pressure they gave Filip to have a shot. It was so infuriating and wrong. Good on him for standing his ground."

Another penned: "He doesn’t want to drink… Respect the man’s boundaries!"

Someone else said: "Well done for standing your ground and not drinking." Another wrote: "This episode made me mad. I feel sorry for Filip."

Meanwhile, some fans believe the situation was blown out of proportion. One wrote: "He could have had a shot of water and done the important tradition."

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