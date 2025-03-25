Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?
Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Eliot and Veronica got married on MAFS Australia 2025, but did things work out? Are they still together or have they split?

Eliot Donovan was one of the first members of this year's cast that we met on Married at First Sight Australia as he married Lauren Hall.

Aside from a particularly dramatic sister, Lauren and Eliot's wedding went very well but things rapidly went down hill. Less than two days into the experiment, Eliot decided to pack his bags and leave during their honeymoon.

As a result of the couple (if you can call them that) leaving the show so early they both returned for second shot at a successful marriage. Lauren was matched with Clint Rice and Eliot was matched with Veronica Cloherty.

So, did things work out with Veronica? Here's what we know about the future of Eliot and Veronica's relationship. Spoilers ahead!

Are Eliot and Veronica from MAFS Australia still together?

Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia
Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Eliot and Veronica still together?

No, Eliot and Veronica left during their sixth Commitment Ceremony.

As a couple they faced a number of problems but things all came to a head after Veronica went to his ex Lauren for advice behind his back and it came out during an explosive dinner party.

During their exit interviews, Veronica didn't hold back as she swiped at Eliot, saying: "He was just a bit stiff, and he didn't really give me anything... It was like drawing blood from a stone with Eliot."

Eliot and Veronica married on MAFS Australia
Eliot and Veronica married on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Eliot and Veronica still together after filming MAFS Australia?

They are not, things ended poorly on the show and there are no signs of things improving as Eliot continues to make barbs about Veronica on his TikTok.

And his TikTok page seems to be winning over anyone who didn't like him on the show!

