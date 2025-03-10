MAFS Australia's Eliot's shock return leaves cast in "disbelief"

10 March 2025, 13:11

MAFS Australia&squot;s Eliot makes shock return leaving cast in "disbelief"
MAFS Australia's Eliot makes shock return leaving cast in "disbelief". Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Eliot Donovan quit the show just three days after he married Lauren Hall, but he's set for a shock return.

Eliot Donovan might have made the quickest exit in all of Married at First Sight Australia history, as he packed his bags three days into the experiment when he was on his honeymoon with Lauren Hall.

After hitting things off on their wedding day, Eliot decided by the time of their first day on honeymoon that Lauren didn't meet his explicit list of "non-negotiables". His main issue appeared to be that Lauren was 37 years old, two whole years old than him at 35.

While almost all of the series has aired in Australia, for UK viewers we have only just seen Eliot storm out of the experiment, so be warned there are spoilers ahead!

Lauren and Eliot on their wedding day
Lauren and Eliot on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Here's you first spoiler - Eliot and Lauren's MAFS Australia journey is not over. However, their journey as a couple is.

First, Eliot is sat down with expert John Aiken for a one-to-one after his behaviour on the honeymoon. John calls out his "toxic" attitude but Eliot doubles down and insists he wants to leave the show.

Later on in the series Lauren is introduced as an intruder bride as she marries Clint Rice. But just as things seem to start going well for Lauren and Clint, Eliot makes his bombshell return.

Eliot and Lauren only had one night of their honeymoon
Eliot and Lauren only had one night of their honeymoon. Picture: Nine

According to an insider via Daily Mail Australia, Eliot turns up to a dinner party out of nowhere as he attempts to clear his name. His return reportedly "sent ripples through the cast" as they were "in a state of disbelief".

"It was like the ultimate plot twist," the insider said. “The look on Lauren’s face was priceless – she was completely gobsmacked. And Clint? He was not impressed at all. Clint let Eliot absolutely have it."

They continued: "Eliot feels like he was misunderstood. He’s back to clear his name, but isn’t apologetic about his behaviour. Him and Lauren were a complete mismatch, and hasn’t changed his mind about wanting out of their romance."

Eliot stormed off the show
Eliot stormed off the show. Picture: Nine

It has also been revealed that Eliot marries again, this time to 32-year-old personal trainer Veronica Cloherty. While she ticks his "non-negotiable" box of 'into fitness', he did say he wanted someone under 25...

Oh we are so sat for this series!

