MAFS Australia's David's age, job, rap career, where he's from and more

MAFS Australia 2026's David Momoh. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is MAFS Australia's David Momoh? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to where he's from.

Married at First Sight Australia is back in 2026 and 18 new hopeless romantics are hoping the experts have found them their life partner. Among them is 31-year-old David Momoh who is looking to break free from the 'playboy' stereotype.

David, who says his DMs are constantly full, is hoping to be matched with "a fit woman with a big booty and small waistline". They say his chiselled physique and past as a rapper is what usually wins over the women, but he's hoping his principled and respectful personality will land him the perfect wife.

He's a self-described hustler who's looking to bring the right lady into his empire. So, as we follow along David's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about him...

David is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is MAFS Australia's David?

The MAFS groom is 31 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's David from?

He was born in Nigeria but his family moved to Australia when he was 12. He currently lives in Queensland.

What is MAFS Australia's David's job?

David works as an e-commerce product manager, along with managing many other side hustles. One of these side hustles is hosting a YouTube dating show called Pop Or Fall For Love.

David is trying to ditch the 'playboy' label on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Is MAFS Australia's David a rapper?

David did used to be a rapper and has shared some of his own music before. However, the TV groom hasn't promoted anything to do with his music since 2023, when he posted about a song called 'No Fuss'.

Some posts on his Instagram also show him performing on stage with a DJ called 'Horizon' at Good Life festival in Brisbane.

Who did David marry on MAFS Australia?

David married Alissa on MAFS Australia. They're wedding got off to a rocky start as Alissa told him: "I don't think I can marry you."

However, she added: ."..Not until you get on one knee and propose to me first."

After a bit of uncertain back-and-forth, David did agree and got down on one knee for the bride.

Alissa asked David to propose on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Nine

What is MAFS Australia's David's Instagram and TikTok?

Here's David's TikTok handle: davidxmomoh

And you'll find his Instagram here: davidxmomoh

