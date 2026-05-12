MAFS Australia's David reveals unseen task where Alissa spilled her 'darkest secret'

MAFS Australia's David reveals unseen task where Alissa spilled her 'darkest secret'. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's David Momoh has revealed an unseen task he completed early on in the experiment with Alissa Fay where she spilled her 'darkest secret'.

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Not everything that happens during the filming of Married At First Sight Australia makes it to TV, and now David Momoh has come forward to share an unseen task with Alissa Fay that actually strengthened their relationship.

Alissa and David were one of the strongest couples on MAFS until cracks started to show in the final weeks. Although they made it to Final Vows, the relationship was irreparable - David delivered his vows first then left, leaving Alissa to read her vows to an empty room.

Since their split, Alissa has found love again with Australia Ninja Warriors star Nathan Ryles. Despite knowing each other for many years, they aren't taking things slow - they dropped the L-bomb just four months in and now live together.

Although Alissa and David have parted ways, he has shared an insight into the unseen task they completed early on in the experiment.

David walked out during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking about his relationship with Alissa, David told Chattr he was actually “sceptical” of the relationship until the experts set them a task in the first few weeks of the experiment.

He shared: “We had to write something about our deepest, darkest secret [and] Alissa wrote this massive letter about her feelings, and it was at this point [that] I realised I needed to catch up.

“When she read that letter to me, I was like wow, she’s really falling [for me].”

Reflecting on the task, it ultimately pushed them together and made David "fall deeper" in the relationship. He said: “My letter had nothing to do about feelings. I was actually talking about a deep, dark thing that happened in the past, and she came out and surprised me with this letter about how she felt.

"So I feel like that really drove me to push to fall deeper in this relationship.”

David was “sceptical” of his relationship with Alissa. Picture: Nine

Although the David and Alissa have now split, he admitted that her personality was “dimmed for most of the experiment” due to the bullying experienced in the first few weeks from Bec Zacharia, Gia Fleur, and Brook Crompton.

He said: "All I’ll say is when the bullying died down, I feel like she was probably more able to look at our relationship and express herself."

David also expressed disappointment with his own edit. He claimed half of his personality was "taken out of the show" and viewers never got to watch the fun side of their relationship.

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