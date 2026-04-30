MAFS Australia's David reveals the truth about Alissa's show edit

MAFS Australia's David reveals the truth about Alissa's show edit. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's David Momoh has revealed the truth about Alissa Fay's show edit after a difficult Homestay.

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Despite having a smooth sailing Married At First Sight Australia experience so far, the cracks are starting to show for couple David Momoh and Alissa Fay.

During Homestay Week, Alissa's family vocalised their concerns about her moving to Sydney to be with David. But now, unseen footage has come to light showing that Alissa was also worried about David's ability to provide for her and his financial status.

Alissa told the cameras: "Obviously, you know, he's still renting. He might drive a car that he might own. Um, but where are your assets? I need to know that you are financially stable and you can look after a family."

With the couple's future looking uncertain, David has shared his thoughts on Alissa's show edit in a recent interview.

Alissa questioned David's ability to provide in unseen footage. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Pedestrian.TV, David admitted that Alissa’s personality was “dimmed for most of the experiment” due to the bullying she experienced weeks earlier from her Bec Zacharia, Gia Fleur, and Brook Crompton.

He added: "All I’ll say is when the bullying died down, I feel like she was probably more able to look at our relationship and express herself."

The MAFS groom also expressed disappointment with his own edit, saying: “Half of my personality was taken out of the show for some reason, so you’ll barely see all the jokes I made, or me talking to her, or us having fun.

“I feel like I’ve been muted on the show so far.”

David and Alissa have been one of the strongest couples. Picture: Nine

When viewers questioned why David didn't speak up when Alissa talked over him, he admitted that he “didn’t think it was an issue” at the time. He said: “I was like, that’s Alissa. She wants to take the forefront of talking."

He added: “I’m a guy. I see myself as intimidating. I’m not gonna have a word battle with a woman. I don’t want to intimidate her, so I’ll let her do all the talking.”

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