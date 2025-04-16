Did Dave and Veronica cheat on MAFS Australia? Their response to cheating allegations

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica have responded to cheating accusations from Partner Swap Week. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica have responded to cheating accusations from Partner Swap Week.

It's another week on Married at First Sight Australia and, naturally, that comes with another week of scandals, drama and cheating claims.

Following in Sierah and Adrian's footsteps, Dave and Veronica have found themselves in the middle of a cheating scandal as they were paired together for Partner Swap. Veronica's husband Eliot was sent to be with Rhi (Jeff's wife), where he slept on the sofa the entire time, and Dave's wife Jamie was sent to be with Adrian (Awhina's husband).

On the first day of Partner Swap, Veronica was already telling producers that she would have been better matched with Dave and even told Dave that she'd rather be in a couple with him or Jeff.

But it was day two that had fans convinced something was going on between them as in the morning they were caught giggling in bed together, with Dave telling the camera person as they entered the room: "You got to be quicker than that boys!"

Dave and Veronica insist nothing romantic went on between them. Picture: Nine

Dave has admitted it "didn't look good" when they were caught in bed together but has insisted nothing happened between them.

Talking to Yahoo!, he said: "Obviously the way they edited it, yes, Veronica and I had fun and of course, it's going to come across and people are going to question some stuff. I got along with Veronica, there’s no denying that, but that’s all it was."

He added: "Also, you have to remember, I’d just been back from Melbourne, I did the retreat, did the dinner party, did the commitment ceremony, and I was exhausted. So to hang out with someone else was quite refreshing. That’s all it was."

Looks like we have another Sierah situation going on here where the bride has her eye on another brides groom.



I must admit dead-eyed Dave sure had perked up when Veronica said he was her type

#MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAUS — Judy (@judyju18) April 15, 2025

Dave and Veronica got on very well during Partner Swap. Picture: Nine

Talking about them being caught in bed, Dave said: "I’m not going to lie, it didn't look good. But I mean, you turn an awkward situation and you’re gonna laugh. The cameraman sort of busts in your room and tries to catch you asleep, and that's why I said, ‘You got to be quicker than that boys!’.

"Like, you’re not going to catch me sleeping. But sometimes you wake up and there's a microphone on a stick in your head. Honestly, there’s nothing in it. This is the internet. I know the outcome and I know what happens. I can't control what these people think but I can control my actions."

Similarly, Veronica has denied claims that anything romantic occurred between her and Dave.

Veronica said Dave was a 'better match' for her. Picture: Nine

Speaking on the The MAFS Funny Podcast, she said: "I find it so hilarious that this whole thing is circulating in this way. I’ve actually been abstinent for almost two years.

"I think everyone is just looking for someone to blame, to be honest, and I’m an easy target given how everything’s been unfolding for me recently."

Dave's onscreen wife Jamie has defended him and said she doesn't believe he cheated but has accused Veronica of having a "hard on" for her husband. Speaking to Chattr, Jamie said: "[Veronica] didn’t put my mind at ease. I don’t think Veronica knows how to be a friend.

"She had made comments that she thought highly of Dave [in the past]… obviously she was flirting her ass off [during the partner swap]."

Jamie and Dave at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

"I don’t think cheating is something that Dave morally could ever succumb to, like that’s one thing he [has] quite [a] firm belief on," she said.

Dave also told the publication that cheating isn't in his "morals" adding: "I’m not going to sleep with someone jumping in my bed for one or two nights, it’s not how it works, especially when I’m married to someone else.

"It’s a bit ridiculous that people would think that, but yeah, it definitely goes against my morals."

Meanwhile, Veronica's husband Eliot has poked fun at the rumours and made comments and TikToks suggesting he believes something did happen between Dave and his wife.

Are Dave and Veronica from MAFS Australia together?

*Spoiler alert*

Dave and Veronica's marriages with Jamie and Eliot respectively didn't end up working out. While Jamie and Dave made it to Final Vows things ended outside of the experiment.

Their failed marriages and the fact that were photographed outside a gym together has added fuel to possible dating rumours. However, speaking on Hit Central Queensland, Dave said: "Just to be clear nothing happened and you know Veronica and I obviously had a connection and we got along and that was it."

