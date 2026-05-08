MAFS Australia's Danny says he hates himself after damning unseen footage is revealed

8 May 2026, 18:11

MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed
MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed. Picture: Nine / Stan / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Danny encouraged haters to send him abuse after "horrendous" unseen footage of him talking about Bec was revealed.

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The new Married at First Sight Australia Stan show, After The Dinner Party, has been the gift that keeps on giving as viewers - and the cast - are being shown some of the messiest unaired moments that didn't make the main cut.

From Gia and Bec's secret chats, and Chris' harsh review of Sam, to Alissa's comments about her now-ex David, the MAFS Australia unseen footage has been very revealing. But these unseen comments made by Danny about Bec might be some of the most damning tapes yet to be shown.

During the final week of the experiment, it was unclear where Bec and Danny's relationship stood as they argued over the videos of their dates alternative matches but had been throwing around the L-bomb. In unseen diary cam footage, Bec said: "We talked, he told me he's falling in love with me. I love him."

Heartbreakingly, before Danny told Bec he was falling in love with her he had actually berated her in a chat to the cameras.

Rachel and Bec were horrified watching the unseen footage of Danny
Rachel and Bec were horrified watching the unseen footage of Danny. Picture: Nine / Stan

Sat on the After The Dinner Party couch with co-star Rachel by her side, Bec was shown the unseen footage of Danny - which had been filmed after they watched their alternative match dates.

In the video, he said: "You're telling me that's the best you can bring me? You want to be ashamed of yourself, MAFS do. I can walk in Coles and get a better bird than that. F--- me.

"I gave up my life to be here and I've got a f------ cushty little life. I've given up my life to be here and I could roll in Coles right now, walk up to aisle four, there's a bird in there, she'd be better than Bec. She can't be worse, it's impossible."

Naturally, being shown these comments led Bec to burst into tears. When she'd composed herself, she was angry, saying: "This is what I say he's come on here for fame guys. I'm sorry, because if that's how you feel about me, why did you sit there for three months straight?"

She even added: "That afternoon, as soon as those cameras left, that's when he told me he was falling in love with me."

They then played the unseen diary cam footage that Bec filmed a day later when she revealed that he told her he was falling in love with her. As it began playing, a heartbroken Bec said: "I feel like a fool."

The diary cam footage also showed pictures of them that he had laid out with a sticky note which he had written 'I'm happy we're good again' on.

Danny directed his anger at MAFS executives for not getting him a "better" woman
Danny directed his anger at MAFS executives for not getting him a "better" woman. Picture: Nine / Stan

Stephanie, who was married to Tyson on the show, later joined Bec on the couch and some unseen footage from the reunion episode was then aired. It showed Danny calling Stephanie a "f------ little sk---".

As soon as this footage was out there, Danny began receiving heaps of backlash. As a result he took to socials to share a very intense apology.

He said: "I just wanted to come on here and have a chat. I'm sure most of you hate me. I don't blame ya. I hate myself, so join the club.

"I wanted to come on here and apologise for some of the comments, all of the comments that I made on the Stan After Dinner Party show. Horrendous. I am so ashamed of myself."

He gave an apology directly to Stephanie and Bec and added: "I am so sorry to both of those girls. I do have a very dry sense of humour and sometimes it can come across wrong, especially on TV, especially to people who don't know me.

"But I'm not here to make excuses, or blame it on a sense of humour, or anything like that, I'm here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise."

Danny continued by saying he had let down production and MAFS in general, adding that he probably has "a lot of soul searching to do".

He then welcomed people to "comment some abuse in the comments" as he said there's nothing anyone could say about him that is worse than what he thinks of himself.

The bizarre apology continued with: "If you see me in the street, throw some tomatoes at me, some eggs, whatever. I deserve all of the heat I'm getting at the minute and I'll take it on the chin."

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