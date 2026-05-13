MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice

13 May 2026, 19:30

MAFS Australia's Danny on a podcast and with Bec at Reunion dinner Party.
MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice. Picture: YouTube & Nine

By Lily Bell

"It was just way too much for me. I felt so uncomfortable..."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite Danny Hewitt parting ways with Bec Zacharia at Final Vows, he's now shed a new light on their relationship admitting he tried to leave Married At First Sight Australia twice.

Final Vows were brutal for Bec as she was completely caught off-guard when Danny dumped her. He shared a range of concerns about her and their relationship and ultimately called her his "soulmate as a friend".

When they finally came face to face again at the Reunion Dinner Party things were awkward because she confronted him about his recent contact with fellow bride Stephanie Marshall.

Now, Danny has spoken out for the first time, revealing that he tried to leave the experiment more than once but was convinced to stay.

MAFS Danny and Bec pictured at the third Commitment Ceremony.
Danny tried to leave at the third Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Speaking on 'MAFS Unleashed', Danny said: "Production, they wanted the Bec and Gia rivalry... I can tell you one thing right now, they made things extremely comfortable for me and Scott.

"And it's not an excuse to be like, 'that's why I stayed', absolutely not. But it was in their best interest to make me and Scott stay."

He added: "I wrote leave at commitment ceremonies, two different ones and I was took in a room and talked out of it... and I should have stuck to my guns, that's something I do regret."

Danny shared that he wanted to leave at the third Commitment Ceremony. The night before, at the third Dinner Party, Bec kicked off after claims surfaced that Danny had said Gia Fleur was more his “type” outside the experiment.

Reflecting on the infamous evening, Danny revealed: "It was just way too much for me. I felt so uncomfortable and at that point of time I couldn't see a future with her."

Although he initially wrote 'Leave', producers pushed him to stay arguing that Bec was trying to defend him and he would look "guilty" if he left - so he changed to 'Stay'.

MAFS Bec pictured walking away from Danny at Final Vows.
Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

When the host asked Danny about Bec's behaviour, he revealed he often had a "problem" with how different she was on-camera compared to off-camera. He claimed that behind-the-scenes Bec could be the "most amazing, most lovely person ever."

However, once Bec was filming for the show in front of the cast, she was "disgusting". He added: "For me as her partner it's very hard to defend that or be proud of that."

Danny also claimed he had acted "cowardly" at times during the experiment for not calling Bec out on her behaviour.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Bec crying at the Reunion Commitment Ceremony and Danny pictured in his final interview.

MAFS Australia's Bec in tears over unseen footage of Danny during final interview

MAFS Australia's Bec at a Commitment Ceremony and Marcus pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Bec addresses rumours that she's dating male escort after Danny split

MAFS groom Danny Hewitt found himself caught up in a cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Danny labels ex-wife Bec a 'hypocrite' as he addresses Steph cheating scandal
MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Bec at the Reunion Dinner Party.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals the actual 'bikini picture' she sent to Danny

A screenshot from Steven's TikTok and Rachel and Steven at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Steven admits he regrets Rachel split in heartfelt video

MAFS Australia's David at Final Vows and pictured at a Commitment Ceremony with Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals unseen task where Alissa spilled her 'darkest secret'

Hot On Capital

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

KATSEYE Wildworld Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more
Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more

Who plays Garrett in Off Campus? Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more
MAFS groom Danny has been caught in an unaired outburst against Steph

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt caught out in shocking unaired outburst against Steph

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she filmed Cassie's controversial Godzilla scene

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

Euphoria creator reveals how Zendaya filmed Rue's terrifying buried alive scene

MAFS Australia's Rachel looking emotional at Final Vows and pictured with Steven.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals reason why she and Steven split after Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny's split actually happened BEFORE Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider says Bec and Danny's 'real' split wasn't aired

MAFS Australia's Stella looking shocked and pictured with Filip.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals what she really thought when Filip proposed

MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny at Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny after Final Vows

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

Gracie Abrams 'Daughter From Hell' tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news
Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

Does Rue die in Euphoria season 3? Episode 5's wild ending and what's next explained

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming to an end in the UK

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? The UK finish date isn't far away now

MAFS Australia Rebecca, Bec and expert John looking shocked.

When is the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion airing in the UK? Release date and time confirmed

MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed

MAFS Australia's Danny says he hates himself after damning unseen footage is revealed

Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff went red carpet official

Is Billie Eilish dating Nat Wolff? Her boyfriend's age, career and how they met

MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia "sick" over savage unseen footage of Bec at the final Dinner Party

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia reveals 'real reason' she lied about flying home to see her daughter

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Alissa Fay and David Momoh married on MAFS Australia 2026

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has asked fans to not show up to set during movie filming

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jenny Han issues plea to fans over 'disruptive' movie leaks

MAFS Australia's Scott has hard launched his new girlfriend

MAFS Australia's Scott's new girlfriend has fans saying the same thing

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match James has exposed their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Gia's alternative match exposes their secret phone calls

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia reveal meaning behind their cover up tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott and Gia have both covered up their matching tattoos

MAFS Australia's Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date has fans divided

MAFS Australia viewers divided over Scott's distraught reaction to Gia's alternative match date

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa have confused fans with new video

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa prove their feud is over in surprising video

Here's what happened with every series 13 MAFS Australia couple.

Which MAFS Australia 2026 couples are still together and who split?

Reacting to Gia's date with James, Scott said: "I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking."

MAFS Australia's Scott 'heartbroken' over wife Gia lying about flirtatious alternate match date