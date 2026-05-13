MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice

MAFS Australia's Danny reveals he tried to quit the show twice. Picture: YouTube & Nine

By Lily Bell

"It was just way too much for me. I felt so uncomfortable..."

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Despite Danny Hewitt parting ways with Bec Zacharia at Final Vows, he's now shed a new light on their relationship admitting he tried to leave Married At First Sight Australia twice.

Final Vows were brutal for Bec as she was completely caught off-guard when Danny dumped her. He shared a range of concerns about her and their relationship and ultimately called her his "soulmate as a friend".

When they finally came face to face again at the Reunion Dinner Party things were awkward because she confronted him about his recent contact with fellow bride Stephanie Marshall.

Now, Danny has spoken out for the first time, revealing that he tried to leave the experiment more than once but was convinced to stay.

Danny tried to leave at the third Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

Speaking on 'MAFS Unleashed', Danny said: "Production, they wanted the Bec and Gia rivalry... I can tell you one thing right now, they made things extremely comfortable for me and Scott.

"And it's not an excuse to be like, 'that's why I stayed', absolutely not. But it was in their best interest to make me and Scott stay."

He added: "I wrote leave at commitment ceremonies, two different ones and I was took in a room and talked out of it... and I should have stuck to my guns, that's something I do regret."

Danny shared that he wanted to leave at the third Commitment Ceremony. The night before, at the third Dinner Party, Bec kicked off after claims surfaced that Danny had said Gia Fleur was more his “type” outside the experiment.

Reflecting on the infamous evening, Danny revealed: "It was just way too much for me. I felt so uncomfortable and at that point of time I couldn't see a future with her."

Although he initially wrote 'Leave', producers pushed him to stay arguing that Bec was trying to defend him and he would look "guilty" if he left - so he changed to 'Stay'.

Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

When the host asked Danny about Bec's behaviour, he revealed he often had a "problem" with how different she was on-camera compared to off-camera. He claimed that behind-the-scenes Bec could be the "most amazing, most lovely person ever."

However, once Bec was filming for the show in front of the cast, she was "disgusting". He added: "For me as her partner it's very hard to defend that or be proud of that."

Danny also claimed he had acted "cowardly" at times during the experiment for not calling Bec out on her behaviour.

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