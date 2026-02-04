MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

4 February 2026, 12:32

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.
MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt. Picture: Nine & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt's? Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 groom from his age and job to where he's from.

One of the 18 singletons trying to find the love of their life on Married At First Sight Australia is Danny Hewitt.

Having lost a lot of great girls because of his "player ways", Danny is hoping the MAFS experts will match him with his “ride or dieˮ partner. He admitted he’s learned his lesson and knows he would never act that way again.

Underneath Danny's "swagger and cheek", he is a self-described "soft and cuddly teddy bear" who is ready to settle down. So, as we follow along Danny's MAFS journey, here's everything you need to know about him...

Danny pictured on Instagram.
Danny is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS Australia's Danny?

The MAFS groom is 34 years old.

Where is MAFS Australia's Danny from?

He grew up in the UK but moved to Australia in his 20s and currently resides in Victoria. Danny said he instantly fell in love with the country and is happy to now call it home.

What is MAFS Australia's Danny's job?

Danny works as a real estate and businessman. It seems he's a very successful estate agent - according to So Dramatic! he achieved $9.6 million in property sales last year.

Danny and Bec pictured on their wedding day.
Danny absolutely loved Bec's wedding vows. Picture: Nine

Who did Danny marry on MAFS Australia?

Danny married Bec Zacharia on the show. At the altar, the bride-to-be jokingly told her soon-to-be husband that his best man looked like actor Channing Tatum, known for playing a stripper in Magic Mike, which drew laughter from the guests.

Despite all the banter, Bec was caught off guard when Danny said he was looking for a "Bonnie & Clyde" kind of love and joked that she could bail him out of jail.

Later, at the wedding reception, Danny reassured Bec and told her he was there for the right reasons.

What is MAFS Australia's Danny's Instagram?

You can follow him here: @dannyhewittt

