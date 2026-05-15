MAFS Australia's Danny addresses relationship with Bec after split

MAFS Australia's Danny reveals relationship with Bec after split. Picture: Nine & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt has shared an update on where he stands with Bec Zacharia after they broke up at Final Vows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite being one of the most talked-about couples on Married at First Sight Australia, Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia split at Final Vows.

Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows after he called her his "soulmate as a friend", and since then the fallout has continued. Danny admitted he tried to quit the show twice, while Bec revealed the brutal phone call that came days after their split.

After everything they've both said, it’s hard to imagine there’s any friendship - or even relationship - left to salvage. Still, Danny has now broken his silence in a recent interview.

Danny dumped Bec at Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Speaking on MAFS Unleashed in late April, Danny revealed his current status with ex Bec. He said: “We texted the other day after the Stan show. I saw her on Stan and I texted her afterwards apologising again. She sent me a nice message back and that was it."

When the podcast host asked if there was any possibility of friendship between the pair, he replied: “If Bec came to me and apologised for lying about me, I’d be friends with her because I don’t hold a grudge.

"But we actually spoke about that on Stan the other day and I said, ‘I’d love to be friends with Bec’. And she sort of shut the door in my face, which that’s up to her. I’d be friends with her. I would be.”

Let's be real a reunion seems unlikely, as Danny's appearance on the Stan show After the Dinner Party Reunion was explosive. He planned to do a solo interview but Bec dramatically waltzed in and confronted him about his behaviour on the show.

The MAFS bride told him she felt "manipulated" having watched their relationship unfold on TV, claiming he was a different person with her versus in unseen footage and interviews. After going back-and-forth, Bec ultimately accepted his apology for his previous comments and they both agreed to move on.

Danny apologised to Bec on After The Dinner Party Reunion. Picture: Stan

Although Bec had planned a future with Danny outside the experiment, at the Reunion Commitment Ceremony Bec was shown a shocking unseen footage of Danny speaking about life without her.

In his final interview, recorded before Final Vows, Danny was asked by producers: "What does the future look like without Bec?" He joked that the future without her would be "bright", as women would be queuing up for him.

He added: "I won't be able to walk down the street, they'll be throwing their pantyhoses at me. Either way it's going to be alright."

Unsurprisingly, she was visibly shocked and broke down, telling expert Alessandra Rampolla that Danny had been "cruel" to her, as she believed going into Final Vows that they would leave together.

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.