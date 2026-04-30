MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals what he really thought of Bec's 'I love you' bombshell

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals what he really thought of Bec's 'I love you' bombshell . Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Danny Hewitt has revealed what he really thought of Bec Zacharia's 'I love you' bombshell at the fifth Commitment Ceremony.

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Telling your partner 'I love you' for the first time takes a lot of courage, especially if you're Bec Zacharia, who not only said it to husband Danny Hewitt on TV, but in front of the Married At First Sight Australia cast and experts.

Despite an explosive Couples Retreat, the pair went into the fifth Commitment Ceremony feeling stronger than ever, and Bec wanted to take advantage of the moment. She declared to Danny, "F--- it. I love you!", he didn’t say it back and later admitted to cameras he felt very on the spot.

At the following Commitment Ceremony, Danny admitted he couldn't say it back until he was 100%, but he had asked Bec to be his girlfriend to give her "security".

Since then, Danny has opened to reveal how he truly felt after hearing those three all-important words from Bec.

Danny's reaction after Bec told him 'I love you'. Picture: Nine

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Danny admitted he was totally completely caught off guard and he'd no idea Bec was going to say it. He shared: "Normally when a girl tells you they love you, they give you like breadcrumbs beforehand.

"Bec didn't give me any breadcrumbs. She didn't allude to it. She didn't give me hints. Then it just came out of nowhere."

Despite the explosive Couples Retreat it appeared to Danny that Bec's feelings intensified, after he defended her in an argument and removed her from the chaos.

"She mentioned that I was a safe space, which was a nice thing to hear. I think that's what really amplified Bec's feelings."

Danny later admitted he wasn't quite there yet emotionally, saying: "Bec's obviously a bit ahead of me with the feelings. You can't force love. You're either going to love someone or you're not. I'm just going with the flow and seeing where it goes."

He even joked that it'd be hard to "find a woman in the would" who would spend a romantic weekend away with him and not fall in love.

Bec's declaration of love was discussed at the sixth Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Nine

In an interview with Chattr, Bec admitted that seeing Danny back her at the Couples Retreat did intensify her feelings for him, saying: "In the face of that adversity, I was already feeling like I loved him."

The MAFS bride also shared that she hadn't planned to tell him at the Commitment Ceremony. She said: “I definitely did not plan on telling him at the Commitment Ceremony at all. I did not plan that at all. I definitely would have waited a few weeks.

“It’s how I felt in the moment, and I don’t regret telling him that I love him, because that’s how I feel.”

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