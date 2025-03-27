MAFS Australia Clint Rice's net worth: His golf earnings and businesses revealed

27 March 2025

What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed
What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed. Picture: Nine/E4, Scott Barbour/Getty Images

By Katie Smith

How much money does Clint Rice have and how much did he win playing golf? Here's everything we know about the MAFS groom's net worth.

Married At First Sight Australia's Clint Rice is a pro golfer and entrepreneur who lives in a massive house and drives a Porsche, but what is his actual net worth?

43-year-old Clint, who was matched with bride Lauren Hall, described himself as "humbly wealthy" in his intro video and revealed that he's been incredibly successful in both golf and business.

Of course, that big reveal has now left viewers wondering just how rich he actually is. Is he a millionaire? How did he get so much money? What does he actually do for a living? How much is his house worth? (So many questions!)

Here's everything you need to know about Clint Rice from MAFS Australia and how he earned all his money.

Clint Rice married Lauren Hall in MAFS Australia 2025
Clint Rice married Lauren Hall in MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

What is Clint Rice's net worth?

Clint Rice's exact net worth is not know publicly but he did allude to being a 'millionaire' in his MAFS audition tape.

In the clip shared by 9Now, Clint explained that women start to behave differently around him once they find out he's got money.

"As soon as they know I've got a Porsche, I've got a house﻿ and I've sold my company for several millions, then I find they want to latch on," he said. "They want to move in, they think they've got their ticket and their freedom for the rest of their lives."

What is Clint Rice's job?

As well as being a pro golfer, Clint is a business owner and works in e-commerce. After his wedding to Lauren, he revealed that he had recently just launched an e-commerce gifting business which is coincidentally the exact same business as Lauren.

Clint was previously the owner of sporting brand Performance Brands Australia, which is an importer and distributor of sports products and training technology. According to his LinkedIn, it looks like he sold the company in March 2023.

MAFS Australia's Clint Rice is a professional golfer
MAFS Australia's Clint Rice is a professional golfer. Picture: Getty

What are Clint Rice's golf earnings? How much money did he make?

Clint played golf professionally for around 10-15 years and played in tournaments all over the world. He's also been part of PGA of Australia for 22 years.

According to his profile on the official PGA Tour website, Clint earned quite a bit of money while playing in the Canadian Tour. From 2008 to 2013, it appears as though he has won around $43,000.

Given how long Clint has been playing golf professionally, he's likely racked up more earnings playing in other tournaments too.

What are Clint Rice's golf earnings?
What are Clint Rice's golf earnings? Picture: Getty

Where does Clint Rice live? How much is his house worth?

Clint lives in Tasmania which is also where he's from, and his impressive home is briefly shown in his MAFS introduction.

From what we seen on the show, the house boasts several huge rooms and walk-in wardrobes as well as a tennis court, a golf simulator, a small putting green, a bar and a home cinema.

You may have also caught some glimpses of Clint's house on MAFS bride Jacqui's TikTok as she's now confirmed that she is in a relationship with Clint following the end of her marriage to Ryan.

According to Joshua Fox, who hosts the MAFSfunny podcast, Clint apparently moved into the house in December 2023 with his ex Lisa. In a review left on the builders' website following the completion of the build, Clint and Lisa called it their "dream home".

It's unknown just how much the house is worth, but more images of the custom built property can be seen on Zanetto Builders' website.

