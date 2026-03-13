MAFS Australia's Chris felt "betrayed" after 'private' chat to producers was aired

13 March 2026, 15:47

MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook and pictured talking to producers.
MAFS Australia's Chris feels 'betrayed' after 'private' chat to producers was aired. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia’s Chris has broken his silence about his off-screen reaction to Brook rejecting a kiss.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Nield has admitted that he felt "betrayed" after his chat to producers about new wife Brook Crompton was aired on TV.

When Chris and Brook first met at the altar, things seemed positive between the pair. However, when it came time to seal the marriage with a kiss, Brook wasn’t up for it - suggesting a kiss and a cuddle instead.

Although Chris seemed fine at the time, telling the cameras, "The kiss on the cheek...I don't care. I don't care, I'm not fussed", moments later he was filmed telling producers his true feelings: "Like, at least kiss me on the f------- wedding stand."

Since the awkward interaction has aired on TV and fans have shared their opinions, Chris has now chimed in to discuss the controversial off-camera moment.

Chris pictured giving Brook a cheek kiss.
Brook refused to kiss Chris at the altar. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Pedestrian, Chris laughed about the off-camera conversation with a producer, saying he felt "betrayed" that it had been aired. He said: “I thought she was my friend."

He then explained his reaction to Brook refusing to kiss: “In the moment, obviously, you got the cameras on you and everything is being broadcast to the nation at the end of the day.

"So I was thinking it was more of a why wouldn’t you if you’re in that position. That you’re going on a dating show."

He added: "Why wouldn’t you at least embrace it and like a kiss.”

Despite what happened between the pair, Chris insisted that he didn't care about how it translated to the broader audience.

He remarked: “I’m not too fussed on how it was potrayed on TV. That’s me. I let things and my emotions known. I’m very heart on my sleeve.”

On final reflection, Chris admitted that his reaction may have been because he felt a "little bit awkward" or "nervous" on his wedding day.

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