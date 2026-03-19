MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking unseen footage has viewers saying Sam 'dodged a bullet'

19 March 2026, 16:57 | Updated: 19 March 2026, 17:10

MAFS Australia&squot;s Sam "hurt" by unseen footage of Chris
MAFS Australia's Sam "hurt" by unseen footage of Chris. Picture: Nine / Stan

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Chris Robinson has shocked fans with unseen footage of him berating partner Sam Stanton.

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Late arrivals Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson came into the experiment and instantly became one of MAFS Australia's fan-favourite couples. But, an argument about life outside of the show completely derailed their relationship.

Now, in a new show that airs after the dinner parties - Married at First Sight After The Dinner Party - unseen footage of Chris at the sixth dinner party after their row has been shared and it's left viewers, and Sam, stunned.

In the fifth episode of After The Dinner Party, Sam appeared as a guest and was shown the unseen footage of Chris.

MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam hit it off on their wedding day
MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam hit it off on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

At the sixth Dinner Party, Sam and Chris had come to blows over chats about their plans outside of the experiment.

During the previous Commitment Ceremony, Chris had taken the lead in telling the experts that Sam would be moving to his farm with him and his children.

Back at the apartments, Sam had addressed how he felt he wasn't being included in the decision making, expressing: "When we sat on the Commitment Ceremony couch and you said 'this is how it would work', that was the first time I heard that plan and it was kind of like you just made a decision on how... "

They didn't manage to resolve their issues and it was then brought up again during the Dinner Party in front of the rest of the cast.

MAFS Australia's Sam was in shock watching the unseen footage
MAFS Australia's Sam was in shock watching the unseen footage. Picture: Stan / Nine

However, Sam wasn't aware that Chris had gone on a tirade away from the dinner table about their relationship.

This footage was shown on After The Dinner Party and saw Chris in an interview with Gia Fleur, where he went in on Sam, their relationship, and his living situation. He said: "Sam, you just lost the best thing that ever f------ happened to you."

"I stuck it out in this experiment for five and a half weeks, I dealt with your f------ shit, and I apologised five times for something that I didn't even need to apologise for."

Chris' rant went on: "Sorry that I can facilitate that lifestyle, that I do have a farm and I do have a property in Sydney, I'm sorry babe."

"You share accommodation with three other people and you don't pay for dinner. I've paid for every single f------ dinner," he said before adding: "And he was all about coupons too."

Gia also added: "If you're successful, why﻿ are you living in shared accommodation with multiple people?"

Watching the footage, Sam shared that he was really "hurt" by it and said it was "bulls---" as he explained how Chris footed the bill for one meal out a week and he purchased the rest of their groceries.

The 34-year-old fitness enthusiast also said that he lives with his best friend, emphasising that it's not "shared accommodation".

When questioned about Chris' "nastiness", Sam said: "I just think Chris can't be wrong. He can't be called out for his behaviour."

He went on to say: "I think what hurts about this whole thing is we were at a highlight. ﻿We'd just started being intimate and right now, I just don't think Chris understands how things hurt me or how they make me feel at all."

Sam called "bulls---" on Chris&squot;s claims
Sam called "bulls---" on Chris's claims. Picture: Nine / Stan

Fans have been quick to react to the moment, with one commenting on Instagram: "Dodged a bullet ! He's the male version of Gia."

Another penned: "Sam look what you avoided 👏👏"

A third said: "Sam you deserve the world and more 🫶"

While Sam admitted he was "hurt" by the revelation, it's still not public knowledge whether he and Chris are still together or not as their journey is still being aired on the show in Australia and the UK.

For this reason, the concept of Married at First Sight After The Dinner Party has had a mixed reaction from fans as they fear it leads to some major spoilers.

After the fiery Dinner Party aired, Chris took to Instagram to say: "Dinner party 6… real relationships have some not so pretty moments. Growth sometimes comes from your worst moments."

So maybe things did get better for Chris and Sam. Watch this space...

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