MAFS Australia's Chris defends decision to join show with two kids on the way

MAFS Australia's Chris defends decision to join show with two kids on the way. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Robinson gets candid about his reason for joining the dating show.

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Intruder groom Chris Robinson made Married At First Sight Australia history as the first contestant to ever join the show as a soon-to-be father.

Since the moment Chris married Sam Stanton on the show, he had been nervously "waiting for the right time" to tell him that he was expecting two children via surrogacy.

When the big moment came to tell him, Sam was surprised but congratulated him. He even told him: "It's not going to affect me wanting to date with you or be with you."

Although many people have questioned Chris' reasons for joining the show with children on the way, he has now set the record straight and defended his decision.

Sam admitted he wasn't ready for children yet at their wedding. Picture: Nine

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Chris explained that he was actually approached via Instagram to be on MAFS, rather than applying himself.

He shared: “So I was contacted on Instagram, I sent through a video, and then I was put on hold for a little bit, so I just put it in my ‘not happening’ pile and continued with my life.

"Then the producer called me and said, ‘Chris, we’ve got some really great news, we found you a match’, and they really wanted a gay couple to work."

Although he had his reservations about joining the show because "timing wasn’t great", part of Chris was excited by the prospect of meeting the love of his life.

He added: "What if they found me someone who is really matched with me and could be my husband? I’ve been looking for this forever, why don’t I try and give it a crack?”

Sam congratulated Chris on his fatherhood news. Picture: Nine

During the promotion of MAFS, Chris appeared on Today Extra and shared that he's become a dad. He revealed he welcomed a daughter in late 2025 with his friends, a lesbian couple, who he was a donor for.

Chris explained that she "lives with her mother full time" and they have full responsibility over her, but he sees her "two or three times a week".

The intruder groom also revealed he's awaiting the arrival of another child via a surrogate based in Colombia, following a previous failed attempt during filming.

He said: “Unfortunately whilst I was filming, there was a bit of an issue around my surrogate journey. [We] had a couple of embryos and the surrogate unfortunately lost one of them."

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