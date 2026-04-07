MAFS Australia’s Chris shares update on surrogacy journey after show

MAFS Australia’s Chris shares update on surrogacy journey after show. Picture: Nine

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Robinson gets candid about his journey to become a dad.

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Not only did Married At First Sight Australia intruder groom Chris Robinson have the stress of marrying a stranger, but he also had to work up the courage to tell his new husband, Sam Stanton, that he was expecting two children via surrogacy, a journey he's since opened up about.

Sparks were flying at the altar for the new couple, as they couldn't be more similar. Sam gushed to the cameras: "We have very similar interests, we almost said the same thing."

Despite their connection, sharing the news of his impending fatherhood news weighed heavily on Chris. However, he decided to stay tight-lipped after a conversation at the end of the night, during which Sam revealed he isn’t ready for children yet.

As we watch Chris navigate telling Sam the major news of his impending fatherhood, here’s everything he’s said so far about his surrogacy journey.

Sam admitted he wasn't ready for children yet. Picture: Nine

What has MAFS Chris said about his surrogacy journey?

Chris admitted that since his "early twenties," he had always known he wanted children. He further explained: "I love children, I love my nieces and nephews. I feel like there was a part of me that was missing and that was being a father."

After his seven-year relationship ended because his partner didn't want children, Chris saw it as the perfect time to pursue fatherhood on his own.

When he told a close friend of 17 years about his plans, she asked for him to donate sperm for her, and they were successful on their first attempt at IVF.

While this was happening, Chris had also begun his own surrogacy journey in Colombia at an agency. He said: “I hadn’t planned to be going through both parenthood with my friend and surrogacy at the same time, but that’s how it worked out.”

Chris got emotional about his plan to tell Sam about his kids. Picture: Nine

Where is MAFS Chris now with his surrogacy journey?

During the promotion of MAFS, Chris appeared on Today Extra and shared an exciting update on his surrogacy journey. He revealed he welcomed a daughter in late 2025 with his friends, a lesbian couple, who he was a donor for.

Speaking about first time fatherhood, he said: "I love her so much and I get really emotional when I talk about her – it's happening right now, I'll try to contain it – I just love her so much, she's got me wrapped around her little finger. It's the best."

The MAFS groom added that she "lives with her mother full time", but he sees her "two or three times a week" and is very involved in her life.

He also shared that he's awaiting the arrival of another child via a surrogate based in Colombia, following a previous failed attempt during filming. He said: “Unfortunately whilst I was filming, there was a bit of an issue around my surrogate journey.

“[We] had a couple of embryos and the surrogate unfortunately lost one of them, so it was a bit of a sad moment.”

Despite the challenges, Chris shared that he doesn’t know the baby’s gender but simply hopes for them to be “happy and healthy".

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